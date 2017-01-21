South Salem girls push conference win streak past 50

The number has grown so large that they haven’t tracked it.

With yet another win Friday night, South Salem High School’s girls basketball team won its 51st consecutive league victory.

It’s an intimidating number.

This year’s senior class of players – including Evina Westbrook and Dani Harley – have never lost a league game.

“We’re not good at math. We just know we haven’t lost,” Westbrook joked after scoring 30 points in Friday’s 75-41 win against West Albany in a Greater Valley Conference game.

One of the longest conference winning streaks in the history of high school athletics in Salem improves South Salem to 7-0 in the GVC and 14-3 overall.

The team has had some close games during the streak – including Tuesday’s 58-56 win against McNary – but the Saxons continue to pull out the victories.

“I don’t really think about it,” said Harley, who scored 10 points. “Each game, we just think about winning and doing our best. We don’t think about this will be our 51st win in a row.

“We stay away from the numbers. Just W’s and L’s. Two letters.”

Yes, South Salem is the two-time defending OSAA Class 6A state champion, but the Saxons have been challenged this season.

The Saxons, who came into Friday’s game No. 5 in the OSAA’s power rankings, have lost to 6A No. 1 Southridge and No. 12 Sheldon, and 5A No. 1 La Salle this season.

While the Saxons are not the unquestioned best team in the state, they weren’t in either of their state championship runs.

In the league, however, there is no doubt which is the best team.

“I’m very happy with it, and I think it speaks to the fact that we consistently get our players ready to play, and they’re ready to go,” South Salem coach Nick McWilliams said. “They want to win. They want to go undefeated in league again.

“That’s kind of our goal every year has been to win the league and also go undefeated. I think the girls take a lot of pride in that.”

The Saxons have gotten a surprising boost from a fresh face this year.

Freshman Victoria Stafford is still swinging between JV and varsity, but she’s making her impact felt on the varsity team.

Many freshmen would be intimidated by the situation of playing with all-state players – and she admits to having freshman jitters in her first game of the season – but Stafford is playing well beyond her years.

“A little bit, but it helped playing summer league with them,” Stafford said. “I’ve gotten relationships with Dani and Evina. We’ve become really close, so that helped me not be as intimidated to come on the team.”

She entered Friday’s game mid-way through the second quarter and was 4 for 4 from the field at halftime. Stafford finished with 12 points.

Playing as a freshman on a varsity team is one thing – as Westbrook and Harley did – but contributing on a team chasing its third-straight state championship is another.

“I think not a lot of people expected it just because she is a freshman, and no one really knew who she was, but I think we both knew just from practice,” Westbrook said.

“From our first practice, she was going to be huge on our team. Were really happy with her. She’s been playing less JV and more varsity. I think if she continues to keep get better, she can be anything she wants to be. And she’s going to continue to be great.”

