South Salem junior Ashley Zhu is the athlete of the week

Ashley Zhu displayed that she is a golfer not to be overlooked.

The South Salem High School junior won the season-opening SAY Golf Tournament at Santiam Golf Course, battling through the pouring rain to score 36 through nine holes.

Zhu was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

She placed third at the Greater Valley Conference district tournament the last two years, and tied for seventh in the OSAA Class 6A state tournament last year as a sophomore.

She will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

South Salem’s Ashley Zhu a rising golf star

Willie Taggart says recent turmoil brought Oregon Ducks closer together

Central’s Jackson Holstad returns as one of the state’s best baseball players