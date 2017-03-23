Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Golf

South Salem junior is the athlete of the week

Ashley Zhu displayed that she is a golfer not to be overlooked.

The South Salem High School junior won the season-opening SAY Golf Tournament at Santiam Golf Course, battling through pouring rain to score 36 through nine holes.

South Salem's Ashley Zhu tees off during the final day of the Greater Valley Conference District Golf Tournament on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Ore.

South Salem’s Ashley Zhu tees off during the final day of the Greater Valley Conference District Golf Tournament on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Ore.

Zhu was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

She placed third at the Greater Valley Conference district tournament the last two years, and tied for seventh in the OSAA Class 6A state tournament last year as a sophomore.

She will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

, , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News