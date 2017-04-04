South Salem's Ellie Slama finds new motivating factors

STAYTON – Winning golf tournaments isn’t as big a deal to Ellie Slama as it once was, and she admits it.

Losing is a way bigger deal than it once was, however.

Once upon a time, the South Salem High School senior was the up-and-coming golfer who emerged as a star by upsetting older, more established high school golfers at meets and tournaments.

Now that she is the established golfer – Slama is the defending OSAA Class 6A state champion – winning tournaments and meets doesn’t mean as much.

But Slama’s desire not to lose motivates her to win.

“The feeling is pretty similar, but it still means a lot to me,” Slama said. “It hurts more when I lose than it feels good when I win.

“It’s harder for me to lose a tournament than it is for me to win because it feels way worse than it feels good to win.”

Monday afternoon she had to make a move on the final hole to win the Greater Valley Conference regular season meet at Santiam Golf Club.

Tied with McMinnville’s Emma Beyer going to the 18th and final hole, Slama downed a 15-foot putt for her only birdie of her round to finish three-over-par 77.

Zhu placed third with 79 and Sprague’s Quincy Beyrouty was fourth with 83.

“No, pressure to me actually helps me, I think, because then I realize I have to make a move,” Slama said.

“I have to make a putt or do something with little time left. I think the pressure helps me, but there’s not as much out here as there is at state, but I still have Emma and Ashley (Zhu) out here.

