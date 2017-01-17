South Salem's Evina Westbrook named McDonald's All American

South Salem senior Evina Westbrook has been selected to play for the West team in the McDonald’s All American game on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

The 6-foot senior guard is the only player from Oregon among the 48 players in the nation selected to play in the game this year.

Westbrook is one of four Tennessee signees who were chosen for the game: Rennia Davis from Ribault of Jacksonville, Fla., Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale of Murfessboro, Tenn., and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis or Alpharetta, Ga., were selected to the East team.

Other area athletes who were nominated for the game were McNary’s Sydney Hunter and Kailey Doutt, South Salem’s Dani Harley, West Salem’s Delaney Henery, Western Mennonite’s Madison Hull and Blanchet’s Sophia Poole.

Dayton senior Zach Bernards was one of two boys from Oregon who were nominated.

