South Salem's Nick McWilliams is retiring from coaching

One of the most successful coaches the Mid-Valley has ever seen is stepping away.

Nick McWilliams, who has coached boys and girls basketball teams to more than 500 wins over the past three decades, has officially retired from coaching.

“I announced my retirement from coaching tonight,” McWilliams said.

His final stint as a head basketball coach, the past 10 years with South Salem’s girls, has been his most successful.

The program placed third this year, earned a state tournament trophy the past four years and won state championships in 2015 and 2016.

For the past two years, McWilliams has driven many miles between Silverton High School – where he teaches – South Salem High School – where he coaches – and Oregon State – where his daughter, Katie, is playing for the women’s basketball team.

He spent 22 years as a head coach of boys basketball teams starting in 1983 at Santiam Christian then making stops at Central, Forest Grove, Milwaukie, Sprague and Central again.

McWilliams coached Santiam Christian to the Class B state championship in 1984.

