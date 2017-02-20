South Salem's Tyler Coates signs to play football at Southern Oregon

South Salem senior Tyler Coates has signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Oregon.

Coates, a 6-foot-1, 280 pound offensive and defensive lineman, was a first-team all-GVC center as a junior and was second-team all-league as a sophomore.

He missed most of his senior season due to injury, but was still honorable mention all-league.

State wrestling

Sprague sophomore Daniel McClung is a No. 1 seed in the 6A 126 pound weight class for this weekend’s OSAA Class 6A state wrestling tournament at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

Brothers Tanner Earhart (5A 160) and Treve Earhart (5A 195) of Dallas earned No. 1 seeds as did Central senior David Negrete (5A 220).

North Marion senior Lane Stigall goes after his third state championship and is the No. 1 seed in the 4A 152 pound weight class. Also in 4A, North Marion senior Gregory Wing is the No. 1 seed at 160 and Cascade junior Louie Sanchez is No. 1 at 220.

Locals that are No. 1 seeds in 3A are Willamina sophomore Jordan Reyes (106), Dayton senior Jared Henry (138) and Willamina senior Chandler Allen (170).

Signings

Cascade senior Tyler Walker has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Multnomah University.

Walker, a 6-foot guard, played significantly as a freshman but missed most of his sophomore season. He was an honorable mention all-Oregon West Conference selection as a junior.

Softball: Sprague senior Alexis Morrow has signed to play at Highline Community College.

Athletes of the week

Kaiden Flanigan, Morgan Winder, Ryan Brown and Kailey Doutt have been named the athletes of the week by the Salem Sports & Breakfast Club.

Flanigan, a senior guard for Sprague’s boys basketball team, scored 18 points to lead the Olympians to a 64-58 win against South Salem and is averaging 14 points, six assists and five rebounds per game this season.

Winder, a freshman forward for South Salem’s girls basketball team, had a double-double against Sprague with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game.

Brown, a sophomore post on South Salem’s boys basketball team, scored 25 points in a win against McNary and is averaging 6.4 points and over seven rebounds per game.

Doutt, a junior wing for McNary’s girls basketball team, had a double-double against McKay with 16 points and 10 rebounds and is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and three rebounds per game.

