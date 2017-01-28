Southern Door upends Kewaunee | Girls Rdp

BRUSSELS – Southern Door’s girls basketball team moved into a tie for first place in the Packerland Conference by upending leader Kewaunee 47-44 on Friday night.

The Eagles got 12 points from Megan Pavlik and 10 from Tehya Bertrand. They built up an 11-point lead and hung on late to improve to 12-4 overall, 9-1 in the Packerland.

Abby Baumgartner had 11 points for Kewaunee (13-3, 8-1), which was outscored 14-1 on free throws.

Kewaunee…14 30 – 44

Southern Door…25 22 – 47

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 2, Geier 8, Kudick 6, Olsen 6, Baumgartner 11, Dax 9, Tlachac 2. 3-pt: Baumgartner 1. FT: 1-4. F: 14.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 7, G. Atkins 7, LeGrave 5, Bertrand 10, Pavlik 12, LaCrosse 6. 3-pt: Pavlik 1. FT: 14-23. F: 10.

Algoma 50,

Sturgeon Bay 26

STURGEON BAY – A big first-half powered the Wolves in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Alli Spitzer led all scorers, tallying 14 points for Algoma (7-11, 7-3). Makayla Guilette registered 11 points and Sierra Nessinger scored seven for the Wolves.

For Sturgeon Bay (1-15, 1-8), Morgan Nelson totaled 10 points and Hailey DeGrave had eight.

Algoma…34 16 – 50

Sturgeon Bay…12 14 – 23

ALGOMA – Haack 4, M. Guilette 11, Vardon 2, Spitzer 14, Jossie 3, C. Guilette 5, Nessinger 7, Zimmerman 4. 3-pt: Spitzer 1. FT: 11-20. F: 15.

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 10, Bridengahen 4, Rockendorf 4, DeGrave 8. 3-pt: Nelson 2, Bridenhagen 1, Rockendorf 1, DeGrave 2. FT: 4-11. F: 14.

Pulaski 80,

Sheb. South 42

PULASKI – Emily Higgins had 22 points and Madi Winter scored 17 as the Red Raiders cruised to the Fox River Classic Conference home win.

Isabel Majewski added 12 points and Katie Brockman scored eight for Pulaski (8-7, 6-5), which got scoring from 11 players.

Amy Pfile scored 11 points for South (1-14, 0-11).

Sheb. South…26 16 – 42

Pulaski…41 39 – 80

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Pfile 11, Marver 10, Bridges 6, Barrington 5, Banie 5, Weimann 4, Kiefer 1. 3-pt: Marver 1, Banie 1. FT: 8-14. F: 19. Fouled out: Barrington.

PULASKI – Higgins 22, Winter 17, Majewski 12, Brockman 8, Gilson 4, Hinderman 3, Holewinski 3, Socha 3, Splan 3, Wiese 3, Ripley 2. 3-pt: Higgins 1, Winter 2, Hinderman 1, Splan 1. FT: 19-27. F: 13.

De Pere 75,

G.B. Preble 36

DE PERE – The Redbirds led by 25 at halftime and took the FRCC matchup.

Lizzie Miller scored 24 points for De Pere (15-2, 12-1), while teammate Liz Nies chipped in 12.

The Hornets (3-14, 2-11) were led in scoring by Alysse Kott with 14 points.

G.B. Preble…14 22 – 36

De Pere…39 36 – 75

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Beauchamp 2, Molling 7, Gersek 1, Luther 8, Kott 14, Renard 4. 3-pt: Luther 2. FT: 6-10. F: 16.

DE PERE – Schneider 5, Boyd 8, DeCleene 8, Miller 24, N Cerrato 3, L Cerrato 4, Khoff 9, Strope-Robinson 2, Nies 12. 3-pt: Schneider 1, DeCleene 1, Miller 3, N Cerrato 1, Kerkhoff 3. FT: 9-12. F: 12.

Sheb. North 52,

Bay Port 47

SHEBOYGAN – The Pirates relinquished their share of first place in the FRCC with the road defeat.

Bay Port (13-4, 11-2) was outscored 20-8 at the free-throw line and shot just 1-of-15 on 3’s and 30.6 percent overall.

Maddie Re had 12 points and seven rebounds for Bay Port, while McKayla Kertscher scored 13 for North (13-4, 9-4).

Bay Port…22 25 – 47

Sheb. North…27 25 – 52

BAY PORT – Re 12, Krause 4, Draghicchio 4, Abel 4, Arbour 4, Knutson 8, Torzala 9, (no name) 2. 3-pt: Torzala 1. FT: 8-9. F: 21. Fouled out: Knutson.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 5, Kertscher 13, Schmidt 2, Gierach 8, Opie 5, Dallmann 11, Platz 8. 3-pt: Kertscher 2, Platz 2. FT: 20-29. F: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Fox Valley Luth. 38

LUXEMBURG – Cassie Schiltz dropped 22 points to lead all scorers and propel the Spartans to a North Eastern Conference win.

Mary Cravillion added 11 points for Luxemburg-Casco (13-3, 9-3), while both Jenna Jorgensen and Alexis Dorner each had 10.

The Spartans recorded 10 3-pointers as a team.

Fox Valley Lutheran…20 18 – 38

Luxemburg-Casco…32 26 – 58

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Duclaume 7, Krueger 2, Bruss 9, A. Charron 14, Brukardt 4, Jensen 2. 3-pt: Duclaume 1, Bruss 1, A. Charron 2. FT: 14-25. F: 9.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 22, Cravillion 11, Jorgensen 10, Thayse 2, Dart 3, Dorner 10. 3-pt: Schiltz 4, Cravillion 3, Jorgensen 2, Dart 1. FT: 2-3. F: 14.

Wrightstown 55,

Little Chute 35

LITTLE CHUTE – Alisha Murphy recorded 14 points, leading the Tigers to their 10th NEC win of the year.

Bridget Froehlke registered 11 points for Wrightstown (13-2, 10-1), while Danielle Nennig also scored in double digits with 10.

Lexy Wolske added eight points for the Tigers.

Wrightstown…25 31 – 56

Little Chute…17 18 – 35

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 11, DeCleene 2, Riha 2, Murphy 14, Nennig 10, Van Zeeland 5, Glodowski 2, Wolske 8, VanderHeiden 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 1, Murphy 1. FT: 6-12. F: 13.

LITTLE CHUTE – Schumacher 8, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 10, Battle 5, A. Hermsen 13, Plutz 2. 3-pt: Battle 1, A. Hermsen 3. FT: 3-6. F: 10.

Denmark 64, Clintonville 50

CLINTONVILLE – Ashely Leiterman scored 25 points as the Vikings dominated the second-half for the NEC win.

Jayden Laurent added 13 points for Denmark (7-9, 6-6), while Leah Hansen tallied nine and Claire Sipple chipped in six.

Denmark…20 44 – 64

Clintonville…24 26 – 50

DENMARK – Derricks 3, Hansen 9, Laurent 13, Sipple 6, Halada 3, Leiterman 25, Rish 2, Pennings 2, Groehler 1. 3-pt: Derricks 1, Hansen 3, Sipple 1. FT: 15-24. F: 21.

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwx 3, Arndt 4, Didier 12, Morse 15, Dunn 1, Beyersdorf 2, Birling 5, Lorge 8. 3-pt: Didier 2, Morse 1. FT: 13-19. F: 20.

Waupaca 36,

Oconto Falls 24

OCONTO FALLS – A big first-half helped the Comets in the NEC matchup.

Victoria Nowak scored a game-high 13 points to lead Waupaca (6-9, 4-6).

The Panthers had nine girls score in the game, led by Olivia Steffens with eight points.

Waupaca…20 16 – 36

Oconto Falls…7 17 – 24

WAUPACA – Johannes 7, Bartel 6, Radley 2, Nowak 13, Smith 1, Schmidt 7. 3-pt: Schmidt 1. FT: 11-15. F: 12.

OCONTO FALLS – Kratz 2, Misco 1, Helmley 2, Donnart 1, Shallow 1, Sadowski 1, Steffens 8, Allen 1, Albrecht 7. 3-pt: Steffens 2, Albrecht 2. FT: 8-16. F: 17.

Suring 56,

St. Thomas 34

MARINETTE – Greta Sleeter hit six 3’s and scored 30 points to lead the Eagles in the Marinette & Oconto Conference matchup.

Suring (7-10, 5-8) got 14 more points from Katie Stegeman as well.

The Cavaliers (0-15, 0-13) were led in scoring by Gabrielle Beranek with 18 points.

Suring…33 23 – 56

St. Thomas…15 19 – 34

SURING – Stegeman 14, Seppel 2, Runge 5, VanBellinger 2, Reed 4, Sleeter 30, Sepulveda 9. 3-pt: Sleeter 6. FT: 4-7. F: 3.

ST. THOMAS – Stark 2, Kallestad 8, Benson 6, Beranek 18. 3-pt: Benson 2, Beranek 2. FT: 2-4. F: 9.

Menominee Ind. 36, Tigerton 34

TIGERTON – The Eagles held off a second-half comeback attempt by Tigerton for the win.

Senihseah Wayka scored 12 points to lead Menominee Indian (6-10, 4-7). Tenille Lyons had seven points, while both Faith Munson and Celine Martin scored six.

Sara Shumaker had 12 points for Tigerton (6-9, 5-6) and Lonna Minniecheske added 11.

Menominee Indian…26 10 – 36

Tigerton…18 16 – 34

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Wayka 12, Lyons 7, Munson 6, Martin 6, Webster 5. 3-pt: Lyons 2, Wayka 1. FT: 7-15. F: 15.

TIGERTON – S. Schumaker 12, L. Minniecheske 11, M. Minniecheske 4, Desrochers 3, Parrott 2, Hoffman 2 . 3-pt: L. Minniecheske 1. FT: 5-10. F: 18.

Wausaukee 56, Wabeno/Laona 29

WABENO – The Rangers took care of business in the non-conference matchup.

Wausaukee (13-2) was led by Courtney Messar, who scored 16 points. Kaelyn Schlies and Alexis Ranallo each chipped in 10 points for the Rangers.

The Logrollers (5-11) got 14 points from Libby Tinsman.

Wausaukee…29 27 – 56

Wabeno/Laona…18 11 – 29

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 3, M Schlies 8, Messar 16, K Schlies 10, Manske 5, Ranallo 10, Renikow 2, Schroeder 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 8-21. F: 23.

WABENO/LAONA – Cleereman 2, Novak 9, Hooper 1, Tinsman 14, Bellamy 3. 3-pt: Tinsman 1. FT: 10-22. F: 18.