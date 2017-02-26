Southern Door's Jandrin comes up short in state title pursuit

MADISON – Tory Jandrin came a long way this season.

But it just wasn’t far enough for the Southern Door senior to upset top-ranked Boyceville junior Garrett Joles in the 195-pound Division 3 state championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Jandrin lost an 18-6 decision to Joles in his attempt to become the Eagles’ sixth state champion in school history.

“He’s always been a leader,” Southern Door coach Jerry Englebert said. “He’s a guy that everybody looks up to. He’s that kind of guy. He’s been an asset not only for wrestling, but for the whole school.”

Jandrin, a three-sport athlete, was awarded with a plaque Thursday by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for setting the state record for career tackles in football.

He was one of two state medalists for the Eagles this year, being joined by fellow senior Michael Bertrand, who placed third at 170 in D3.

Jandrin was one of 11 local wrestlers competing in state championship matches on Saturday. The Green Bay area went 7-4 in state championship bouts.

D1 medalists: There were five local D1 wrestlers that reached the state podium after only one did so last year.

Bay Port senior Ben Kitslaar (220) and Ashwaubenon senior Daniel Cole (285) both placed fourth. Pulaski sophomore Cole Gille (113) placed fifth, while Pulaski senior Jake Gille (152) and Bay Port senior Brady Shulfer (145) placed sixth.

The Gille brothers are the first set of brothers to medal together at the state tournament since 2010.

Kitslaar and Shulfer extended Bay Port’s medalist streak to six years in earning their first state medals in their combined seven state appearances in their career.

“It feels good being on the podium,” Kitslaar said. “It’s obviously not what I came to do. But that’s just part of life. I just have to take the next step and go chase after the next goal.

Kitslaar lost his first match of the season in the semifinals on Friday. He won his match in the consolation semifinals Saturday before taking a medical forfeit in the third-place match after a rib injury resurfaced during the duration of the state tournament. Kitslaar separated his ribs during the summer.

The 220-pound senior finishes his high school career with a 118-18 record.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Kitslaar said. “It’s a lot of hard work. This is the best sport in the world. I’m just so happy I was blessed with it in my life and was able to share it with my parents and my family and my friends. It’s been awesome.”

Medal count: The Green Bay area produced 29 state medalists among the 50 qualifiers it had this year.

Coleman senior Jordan Blanchard became a four-time state medalist in placing third at 170 pounds in D3. After recording a pin to earn that position on the state podium, Blanchard went to the stands to hug his father, Troy.

“That’s 12 years of hard work coming to an end,” Blanchard said. “It’s emotional, that’s for sure. We started together when in first grade he asked me if I wanted to start wrestling, and I didn’t even know what it was, so I said sure. Who would have known that it would have brought this to us? It’s been amazing.”

Blanchard was one of nine local wrestlers that medaled again in their career at state.

Southern Door senior Michael Bertrand (160) also placed third in D3 in earning his second medal.

Kewaunee junior Jesse Steinhorst (138) and Bonduel junior Jacob Banker (170) also earned their second state medals in D3.

– apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.