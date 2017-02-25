Southern Door's Jandrin reaches state finals

MADISON – Tory Jandrin is headed to the state finals.

The Southern Door senior didn’t mind having to put in some overtime to get there.

Jandrin earned two sudden victories on Friday to advance to the 195-pound WIAA Division 3 state championship match at the Kohl Center.

Jandrin will face Boyceville junior Garrett Joles in the state finals on Saturday night.

After placing fourth at 195 in D2 last year, Jandrin upended Stratford junior Aiden Hoffman with a 3-1 sudden victory decision to reach the finals. Hoffman was ranked No. 1 for the 195-pound weight class in D3 by WIWrestling.com.

“Once I got that leg you just have to drive through and get the takedown,” Jandrin said.

Jandrin also rallied to win a 6-4 sudden victory decision over Edgar senior Alex Lemanski in the quarterfinals earlier in the day on Friday.

“He opened it up,” Southern Door coach Jerry Englebert said. “He was wrestling kind of defensive, getting into the other guy’s ties a little bit. Once he decided to hit an overhook, he hit an underhook and he hit a front headlock. He did a lot different things and that turned the other kid out of his game a little bit and opened him up.”

Jandrin was one of three state qualifiers for the Eagles this year in their first season competing in D3.

Senior Michael Bertrand lost in the semifinals in the 160-pound weight class to Riverdale senior Bradon Roen on a 5-3 sudden victory decision. Roen is a former state champion and also the top-ranked wrestle at the weight class.

Bertrand is making his third state appearance and will place at state for the second straight year. He set Southern Door career records for wins, tech falls and three-point near falls this season.

Bertrand also holds the distinction of handing Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier his only loss of the season.

“We got to be looking at ourselves a little bit because we’re tough, too,” Englebert said.

“I think some of our guys are good enough to hang with anybody. In some of those big matches we’ve upset some guys.”

