Southern Door’s LeCaptain scores 39, 1,000th | Boys Rdp

BRUSSELS – Southern Door senior Nick LeCaptain picked a fine game to hit the 1,000-point plateau.

LeCaptain scored the career-milestone point, finished with 39 points overall, and led the Eagles in a second-half rally to beat Oconto 73-54 on Tuesday.

LeCaptain was 13-of-14 at the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers. Southern Door (11-1, 7-1 Packerland Conference) trailed 30-27 at halftime, but outscored Oconto 46-24 after the break.

LeCaptain scored 20 points in the second half, while Kyle Daoust had nine of his 16 points after halftime.

Carson Moe poured in 26 points for Oconto (8-5, 4-4), while Connor Ebben had 11.

Oconto…30 24 – 54

Southern Door…27 46 – 73

OCONTO – Allan 4, Moe 26, Sherman 7, Waller 6, Ebben 11. 3-pt: Moe 2. FT: 12-20. F: 19.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 2, Gerend 6, N. LeCaptain 39, Daoust 16, Delveaux 2, D. LeCaptain 8. 3-pt: Gerend 2, N. LeCaptain 4. FT: 25-32. F: 18.

De Pere 67,

G.B. Southwest 55

DE PERE – The Redbirds hit eight 3-pointers and were 17-of-19 on free throws in the FRCC victory.

Max Huddleston was 10-of-10 at the line and scored 20 points, and Isaac Hoffmann hit four 3’s and had 18 to lead De Pere (7-5, 5-3). Jordan Joseph added 12 points.

Lucas Stieber and Will Pytleski each scored 18 points for Southwest (7-7, 3-7).

G.B. Southwest…27 28 – 55

De Pere…35 32 – 67

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 5, Simmons 3, Stieber 18, Bouche 7, Landry 4, Pytleski 18. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Stieber 4, Pytleski 2. FT: 8-10. F: 17. Fouled out: Bouche.

DE PERE – Roffers 7, Allen 2, Laubenstein 6, Collette 2, Hoffmann 18, Joseph 12, Huddleston 20. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Laubenstein 2, Hoffmann 4, Joseph 1. FT: 17-19. F: 16.

Bay Port 86,

Sheb. South 72

SHEBOYGAN – Five players scored in double figures as the Pirates held off the Redwings for a FRCC road win.

Jordan Nolle had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace Bay Port (10-8, 8-0). Jacob Stratman scored 14, Brett Frieder had 13 and Jake Stelzer and Jack Plumb each added 12 points.

Michael Rank Jr. led South (5-7, 3-5) with 13 points.

Bay Port…36 50 – 86

Sheb. South…30 42 – 72

BAY PORT – Stelzer 12, Stratman 14, Frieder 13, Nolle 22, Plumb 12, Johnson 6, Schroeder 3, Nagel 2, Greene 2. 3-pt: Stelzer 2, Stratman 2, Frieder 1, Nolle 1, Johnson 1. FT: 15-27. F: 14.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Jo. Govek 12, Ja. Govek 8, Hamilton 7, Martens 7, Rank 13, Splittgerber 10, McLaughlin 6, Opgenorth 9. 3-pt: Ja. Govek 2, Hamilton 1, Rank 3, Splittgerber 2, McLaughlin 1. FT: 9-12. F: 24. Fouled out: Rank, Jo. Govek.

Ashwaubenon 69, Sheb. North 53

ASHWAUBENON – Ben Wittig dropped a game-high 27 points in the Jaguars’ upset victory.

Wittig scored 12 of his 27 points from beyond the arc for Ashwaubenon (6-6, 2-7 FRCC).

Anthony Guarascio recorded 13 points and David Clark added 12 for the Jaguars.

Sheboygan North fell to 7-4, 4-4.

Sheb. North…27 26 – 53

Ashwaubenon…37 32 – 69

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Winter 10, Seymour 2, Cinealis 6, Damkot 4, Hasenstein 9, Widder 12, Sonnentag 2, Beaudoin 8. 3-pt: Winter 1, Cinealis 2, Widder 2. FT: 14-19. F: 18.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 3, Ratschan 6, Clark 12, Wittig 27, Wood 5, VanderHeyden 3, Guarascio 13. 3-pt: Cox 1, Ratschan 2, Wittig 4, VanderHeyden 1, Wood 1, Guariascio 3. FT: 11-13. F: 16.

Pulaski 48,

G.B. Preble 26

PULASKI – The Red Raiders defensive effort stifled Preble in the FRCC contest to remain undefeated in the conference.

Pulaski (11-1, 8-0) was led offensively by Jacob DeStarkey’s 14 points, while Marcus Malewiski had eight.

Both Luke VandenHeuvel and Dylan Hendricks each tallied six points for the Red Raiders.

Preble (3-9, 1-7) received scoring from only three players. Camden Wall and Ryan Buss each totaled 11 points to lead the Hornets.

G.B. Preble…11 15 – 26

Pulaski…22 26 – 48

G.B. PREBLE – Wall 11, Nicklaus 4, Buss 11. 3-pt: Wall 1. FT: 3-9. F: 17.

PULASKI – Stiede 3, Narges 3, Malewski 8, Geenen 5, Hendricks 6, DeStarkey 14, Egnorski 1, Franks 2, VandenHeuvel 6. 3-pt: Stiede 1, Narges 1, Geenen 1. FT: 7-9. F: 15.

Seymour 83,

G.B. West 46

SEYMOUR – The Thunder rolled to the Bay Conference win.

Casey Yaeger led Seymour (4-8, 2-5) in scoring with 17 points, while Riley Murphy totaled 14 points, including 12 points from the 3-point line.

Trent Blake added 12 points and Justin VandenHeuvel chipped in nine points.

For the Wildcats (0-13, 0-6), Jquail Hanks recorded 11 points, while Justin Kirk and Freeman Jackson both scored 10.

G.B. West…24 22 – 46

Seymour…42 41 – 83

G.B. WEST – Hanks 11, Dudley 6, Kirk 10, Graham 2, Franklin 1, Jackson 10, King 6. 3-pt: Kirk 2, Jackson 2. FT: 6-13. F: 15.

SEYMOUR – Hernandez 3, Wieczorek 5, Murphy 14, VanDeHei 2, Dreissen 7, Cornell 5, Waller 2, N. Yaeger 1, VandenHeuvel 9, Blake 12, C. Yaeger 17, Krause 6. 3-pt: Hernandez 1, Wieczorek 1, Murphy 4, Dreissen 1, Cornell 1, VandenHeuvel 1, Blake 1, C. Yaeger 1, Krause 1. FT: 12-16. F: 15.

New London 69,

West De Pere 53

NEW LONDON – The Bulldogs outscored the Phantoms by 17 points from the free-throw line, and shot 57 percent from the field in the upset victory.

Garrett Kempen and Jake Karchinski each had 13 points for West De Pere (10-5, 5-2).

Devin Winkler and Brayden Kurth scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, for New London (8-5, 2-4).

West De Pere…25 28 – 53

New London…28 41 – 69

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schwartz 10, Kempen 4, Eisch 13, Rahn 6, Kocken 5, Karchinski 13. 3-pt: Schwartz 2, Kocken 1. FT: 12-16. F: 27. Fouled out: Eisch.

NEW LONDON – Winkler 18, Locy 3, Wolf 13, Kurth 15, Johnson 2, Salazar 2, Timm 1, Stroethenruther 2, Wohlt 14. 3-pt: Locy 1, Wolf 2. FT: 29-43. F: 16.

Shawano 59,

G.B. East 57

GREEN BAY – Kaden Richards converted a three-point play with under 20 seconds left as the Hawks completed the comeback in the Bay matchup.

Richards finished with 26 points for Shawano (5-7, 4-2) and knocked down two 3’s.

Tyrell Hesse and Austin Kohl each scored 10 points for the Hawks, who pulled it out despite going 14-of-30 at the line.

The Red Devils (3-11, 3-4) knocked down seven 3-pointers as a team and were led by Zack Crockett’s 21 points.

Shawano…25 34 – 59

Green Bay East…30 27 – 57

SHAWANO – Richards 26, Nelson 4, Hesse 10, Lacy 6, Bartz 3, Kohl 10. 3-pt: Richards 2, Nelson 1, Lacy 1, Kohl 1. FT: 14-30. F: 14.

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 1, Crockett 21, Farrel 3, Kemp 6, Whalen 3, Brantley 10, Flowers 2, Jones 2, Koltz 9. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Farrel 1, Kemp 1, Whalen 1, Brantley 1, Koltz 2. FT: 8-14. F: 24. Fouled out: Whalen.

Sturgeon Bay 66, Kewaunee 24

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers cruised to victory in the Packerland game.

Connor Gajda scored a game-high 17 points for Sturgeon Bay (10-3, 7-1).

The Clippers also got 12 points from Mitchell Jackson, including two 3’s, and 11 more from Carson Talbert.

Jacob Basten scored 10 points to lead the way for the Storm (1-12, 1-7).

Kewaunee…12 12 – 24

Sturgeon Bay…30 36 – 66

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 3, Gallenberger 3, Parkman 2, Richard 1, LeCaptain 3, Walechka 2, Basten 10. 3-pt: Kudick 1, Gallenerger 1, LeCaptain 1. FT: 5-12. F: 17. Fouled out: Boltman.

STURGEON BAY – Kurschner 7, Jackson 12, DeGrave 7, Gajda 17, Talbert 11, Rose 4, VanBramer 8. 3-pt: Kurschner 1, Jackson 2, DeGrave 1. FT: 12-21. F: 13. Fouled out: Rose.

Algoma 52,

Gibraltar 44

FISH CREEK – The Wolves were able to pull away in the second-half of the Packerland matchup.

Booker Prokash scored 13 points for Algoma (8-6, 5-3), while teammates Aiden Wallace and Max Grovegel each chipped in with 10.

The Vikings (8-5, 4-4) wre led in scoring by Tyler Kropuenske’s game-high 14 points. Nathan Surges added 10, including two 3’s.

Algoma…19 33 – 52

Gibraltar…18 26 – 44

ALGOMA – Dean 5, Wery 7, Prokash 13, Stangel 7, Wallace 10, Grovogel 10. 3-pt: Dean 1, Prokash 1, Stangel 1. FT: 13-23. F: 12.

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 8, Weddig 5, Surges 10, Brennan 2, Ewaskowitz 5, Kropuenske 14. 3-pt: Reinhardt 2, Weddig 1, Surges 2. FT: 6-10. F: 21. Fouled out: Weddig, Brennan.

Lux-Casco 89, Wrightstown 56

LUXEMBURG – The Spartans had 10 scorers help them remain unbeaten in the North Eastern Conference.

Bryce TeKulve led the way with 26 points for Luxemburg-Casco (10-2, 9-0). Mitchell Jandrin added 13 for the Spartans, while Nathan Coisman and Anthony Otradovec each chipped in 11.

The Tigers (7-6, 4-5) were led in scoring by Luke Haese with 18 points and five 3’s.

Wrightstown…26 30 – 56

Lux-Casco…49 40 – 89

WRIGHTSTOWN – Vanzeeland 2, Theunis 11, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 8, Klister 4, Hansen 7, Haese 18, York 2. 3-pt: Theunis 3, Proehlke 1, Hazaert 2, Hansen 1, Haese 5. FT: 12-17. F: 4.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 13, Otradovec 11, Deprey 7, Wotruba 4, Zeitler 9, Tebon 2, Isenberg 4, Ronsman 5, Coisman 11, TeKulve 26. 3-pt: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 3, Deprey 1, Zeitler 3, Ronsman 1, TeKulve 4. FT: 8-9. F: 8.

Little Chute 70, Denmark 63

LITTLE CHUTE – The Mustangs held off the second-half comeback by the Vikings to take the NEC matchup.

Blake Derricks poured in 32 points for the Vikings (6-6, 5-4) in the loss.

Little Chute (9-3, 7-1) was led scoring by Devin Plate with 20 points.

Denmark…27 36 – 63

Little Chute…39 31 – 70

DENMARK – Bisbee 2, Derricks 32, Short 12, Jens 11, Suemnick 4, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Derricks 2, Short 1, Jens 1. FT: 13-14. F: 17.

LITTLECHUTE – Plate 20, Mara 2, Hietpas 3, Mueller 15, Huss 9, Stevens 6, Knudsen 15. 3-pt: Plate 2, Mueller 2, Knudsen 3. FT: 25-30. F: 15.

Freedom 65,

Oconto Falls 51

OCONTO FALLS – The Panthers fell behind huge early and could not complete the second-half comeback.

Mason Sefick tallied 11 points to lead Oconto Falls (1-10, 0-7) in scoring, while Tyler Klimpke had nine.

Dwight Green poured in 18 points, leading all scorers for Freedom (6-6, 4-4).

Freedom…46 19 – 65

Oconto Falls…16 35 – 51

FREEDOM – Hofacker 2, Balthazor 10, Z. Green 7, D. Green 18, Van Asten 1, Brickner 4, Jadin 6, Van Handel 8, Pingel 6, Willer 1, Schomaker 2. 3-pt: Balthazor 2, D. Green 1. FT: 16-29. F: 13.

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 11, Bloom 3, Kurth 5, VerVelde 2, Schoen 4, Brabant 1, Carriveau 3, Schindel 3, Peetz 4, Peterson 2, Virtues 4, Klimpke 9. 3-pt: Sefcik 3, Bloom 1, Schindel 1, Klimpke 1. FT: 9-12. F: 22.

Suring 52, Peshtigo 51

SURING – Ryan Mahoney poured in 23 points, as the host Eagles handed the Bulldogs their first Marinette & Oconto Conference loss of the season.

Mahoney drained four 3’s on the night, while Chris Geniesse hit two 3’s and scored 13 points for Suring (9-3, 7-2).

Ryley Demmith scored 18 points, and Joey Bradley had 10 points to lead Peshtigo (10-2, 8-1).

Peshtigo…28 23 – 51

Suring…24 28 – 52

PESHTIGO – Thill 9, Bradley 10, Demmith 18, Tackmier 2, Larson 8, Goneau 1, Neuman 3. 3-pt: Demmith 1, Larson 1. FT: 11-16. F: 15. Fouled out: Demmith.

SURING – Christensen 6, Geniesse 13, Mahoney 23, Gerndt 3, Stegeman 7. 3-pt: Geniesse 2, Mahoney 4. FT: 7-12. F: 18. Fouled out: Gerndt, Christensen.

Crivitz 75,

Wausaukee 52

CRIVITZ – Jakob Voss, Travis Giese and Kershaw Stumbris combined to score 50 points for the Wolverines in a home M&O Conference win.

Voss and Giese each registered 18 points for Crivitz (9-4, 7-2), while Stumbris added 14 and Jaden Werner tallied nine.

Matt Delfosse dropped 17 points for Wausaukee (0-13, 0-1), while Cody Renikow chipped in 13 points.

Wausaukee…25 27 – 52

Crivitz…43 32 – 75

WAUSAUKEE – Gruszynski 1, C. Shigouri 7, Zak 4, H. Renikow 6, Rollo 4, Delfosse 17, C. Renikow 13. 3-pt: C. Renikow 3. FT: 7-16. F: 20.

CRIVITZ – Johnson 5, Werner 9, Voss 18, Bauer 6, Stumbris 14, Kaldenberg 5, Giese 18. 3-pt: None. FT: 21-29. F: 14.

Lena 79, Gillett 49

LENA – Connor Heise and Hunter Borchert combined for 50 points, propelling Lena to a M&O home victory.

Heise led the way, scoring 28 points for the Wildcats (11-2, 8-1). Borchert tallied 22, while Riley Marquardt scored nine points and Levi Potter had eight.

Logan Krause recorded 12 points to led Gillett (1-11, 0-9) in scoring. Grant Sexton totaled 12 points, while both Adam Anderson and Dylan Sexton chipped in nine.

Gillett…29 20 – 49

Lena…47 32 – 79

GILLETT – Krause 12, D. Sexton 9, G. Sexton 11, Anderson 9, Frank 6, Schaefer 2. 3-pt: Krause 2, Frank 2. FT: 3-9. F: 15.

LENA – Marquardt 9, C. Borchert 3, Potter 8, Anderson 4, H. Borchert 22, Heise 28, Portier 3, Lange 2. 3-pt: Marquardt 1, C. Borchert 1, H. Borchert 2, Portier 2. FT: 13-17. F: 11.

Hilbert 76,

NEW Lutheran 56

HILBERT – The Blazers could not keep pace, losing a road nonconference game to the tough Wolves (13-1).

Leading NEW Lutheran (6-7) in scoring was Samuel Meerstein with 14. Will Laatsch added 12 points, while Mitchell Lynch scored 10 and Matthew Sabel tallied eight.

NEW Lutheran…26 30 – 56

Hilbert…45 31 – 76

NEW LUTHERAN – Be. Reisler 4, Cantwell 3, Meerstein 14, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 12, Lynch 10, Sabel 8, Kindt 1, Waldschmidt 2. 3-pt: Cantwell 1, Meerstein 2, Sabel 2. FT: 9-14. F: 20.

HILBERT – B. Lou 3, Krueger 12, Konen 11, E. Lou 1, Kohn 6, Gruett 2, Propson 16, Krueger 9, Halbach 16. 3-pt: B. Lou 1, Krueger 3, Konen 1, Propson 2, Halbach 3. FT: 12-19. F: 16.

Witt-Birn 70,

Bonduel 61

WITTENBERG – Bonduel relinquished a haltime lead and fell on the road in a Central Wisconsin-8 Conference game.

Parker Bohm tallied 20 points to lead the Bears (2-10, 0-5), while Bryce Weier scored 19 and Canaan Szoszorek chipped in eight

Bonduel…41 20 – 61

Witt-Birn…35 35 – 70

BONDUEL – Weier 19, Garside 6, Olsen 2, Letter 2, Szoszorek 8, Bohm 20, Caims 4. 3-pt: Weier 3, Garside 2. FT: 17-23. F: 18.

WITT-BIRN – Kapitz 15, Lehman 3, Fraaza 30, Groshek 19, Kerstner 2, Zeinert 1. 3-pt: Kapitz 2, Fraaza 1, Groshek 3. FT: 18-26. F: 20.