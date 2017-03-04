Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week | Floyd Central swimmer Noah McIntire

Floyd Central swimmer Noah McIntire won four events and was crowned MVPas he helped the Highlanders to a first-place finish at the Floyd Central Sectional, earning himself the Courier-Journal Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Other nominees included New Albany basketball’s Romeo Langford, Eastern Pekin basketball’s Rachel Stewart and Jeffersonville basketball’s Bailey Falkenstein.

