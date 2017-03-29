Southern Indiana schools affected by IHSAA reclassification

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced its updated classifications for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years on Wednesday. The classifications include a new class in boys and girls soccer.

New Albany dropped to Class 5A in football, where it joins Floyd Central, Columbus East and Bedford North Lawrence. Scottsburg football was placed in Class 4A in its return to IHSAA competition, making it the smallest school in the class.

In volleyball, Providence jumped to Class 4A after another appearance in the state finals. And in girls basketball, North Harrison solidified its move to Class 4A after back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state title game.

The updated baseball and softball classifications will be released “in the coming days,” according to the IHSAA. The IHSAA used enrollment figures from boys and girls in grades nine through 12 to determine the classifications, and schools have the option to play up or down a class per IHSAA bylaws.

Here’s a look at the area schools with new classifications for respective sports:

Football

Class 5A

New Albany (down from 6A), Seymour (up from 4A)

Girls basketball

Class 4A

North Harrison (up from 3A)

Volleyball

Class 4A

Providence (up from 3A)

Class 2A

Christian Academy of Indiana (up from 1A)

Boys Soccer (all area teams shown to reflect newly-created Class 3A)

Class 3A

Jeffersonville, New Albany, Floyd Central, Bedford North Lawrence, Columbus East, Seymour, Jennings County

Class 2A

Madison, Silver Creek, Scottsburg, Corydon, Charlestown, North Harrison, Brownstown, Salem

Class 1A

Providence, Henryville, Lanesville, Rock Creek, Christian Academy of Indiana

Girls Soccer (all area teams shown to reflect newly-created Class 3A)

Class 3A

Jeffersonville, New Albany, Floyd Central, Bedford North Lawrence, Columbus East, Seymour, Jennings County

Class 2A

Madison, Silver Creek, Scottsburg, Corydon, Charlestown, North Harrison, Brownstown

Class 1A

Salem, Providence, Henryville, Lanesville, Rock Creek, Christian Academy of Indiana

