Dream Final Four: Four of nation's top 13 teams set for California Southern Section Open semifinals

The “dream” Final Four in the CIF Southern Section Open Division boys basketball playoffs is happening.

No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) faces No. 12 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance) at 10 p.m. ET on Friday with No. 10 and defending champion Chino Hills against No. 13 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) at 11:30.

“The CIF set it up this way and everyone knew it was going to happen,” Chino Hills coach Stephan Gilling told The Los Angeles Times. “We’re there and planning to win it.”

The matchups were set Tuesday night.

Chino Hills got 29 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots from Onyeka Okongwu in a 98-74 victory against Long Beach Poly. LaMelo Ball did not score in the first half but had 21 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 assists. LiAngelo Ball added 17.

According to the LA Times, Bishop Montgomery advanced with a 57-54 victory against Santa Margarita behind 21 points from Ethan Thompson. Mater Dei beat Roosevelt (Eastvale) 71-55, and Sierra Canyon downed Damien (La Verne) 95-81. Marvin Bagley had 23 points.