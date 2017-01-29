Southside Swim Club pool sees major upgrade

The indoor pool used by the Southside Swim Club and the City of Shreveport Swim Team recently received a $110,000 upgrade, according to coach Butch Jordan.

The extensive work, which began in November and was completed earlier this week in the 42-year-old facility, gives the organization’s swimmers a quality, safe environment for year-around performances.

“We hadn’t done a lot of work in the past 25 years so it was time,” Jordan said. “It looks like a new facility. People are shocked at how good the pool looks now.”

Half of the purlins were replaced, along with the three main cross beams and the six footings supporting them. Additionally, all new insulation was installed.

“We had the roof spray-coated with a material similar to what is on a truck bed liner on steroids,” Jordan said. “It sealed off any leaks the old roof had. Then we sprayed in the insulation and painted it.”

While that work was going on, Jordan and his wife, Margaret, drained the 110,000 gallons of water, replaced tiles and drains and painted the interior walls with assistance from their daughter and son-in-law.

“It became a family affair at that point,” he joked.

The 25-yard, 6-lane pool went back into use Thursday night by the junior varsity teams with COSST swimmers testing the waters Monday.

“The whole thing worked out well and took about the length of time we anticipated,” Jordan said. “We rented the LSUS pool while the work was going on and they have been very good to work with.”

The COSST parents and coaching staff were instrumental in raising $50,000 for the project with the remainder financed. COSST parent Trey Fegley was chairman of the project.

“Trey was very aggressive in getting things accomplished,” Jordan said. “He has worked in that profession so he was able to make it happen – get the contracts and that sort of thing. The entire committee did a very good job.”

Jordan said his organization would eventually like to enclose the 50-meter outdoor pool.

