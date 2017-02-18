Southwest girls roll Sheboygan South

The Green Bay Southwest girls basketball team finished the regular season at 12-10 by routing Sheboygan South 81-32 on Saturday.

Maddie Litke hit four 3’s and scored 17 points for the Trojans, while Jaddan Simmons and Lexie Seals each scored 15 points and Amber Bouche added 11.

The Trojans (9-9 Fox River Classic Conference) hit nine 3-pointers and were 18-of-23 on free throws.

Sheb. South…17 15 – 32

G.B. Southwest…42 39 – 81

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Banie 8, Luna 2, Weimann 2, Barrington 2, Bridges 3, Marver 7, Pfile 8. 3-pt: Banie 1, Marver 1. FT: 8-16. F: 15.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 15, Thiel 7, Thomas 12, Seals 15, Lawler 2, Bouche 11, Moens 1, Litke 17. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Thiel 1, Thomas 3, Litke 4. FT: 18-23. F: 14.