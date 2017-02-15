Southwest late run shocks Pulaski | Boys Rdp

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Southwest boys basketball team put a huge dent in Pulaski’s quest for a Fox River Classic Conference title with a 61-53 upset victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

Southwest (9-11, 5-11) trailed by two points late, but finished the game on a 10-0 run to stun Pulaski (16-3, 13-2).

It puts the Raiders two games behind Bay Port with three games to go. Pulaski hosts the Pirates on Friday.

Joe Statz dropped a game-high 21 points for Southwest, while Will Pytleski registered 15. Kaleb Keener tallied nine, while Jason Simmons scored eight and Lucas Stieber had seven.

Wade Geenen led the Red Raiders, scoring 17 points. Trevor Stiede totaled 12 and Jacob DeStarkey chipped in 11.

Pulaski…31 22 – 53

G.B. Southwest…30 31 – 61

PULASKI – Stiede 12, Narges 4, Malewski 5, Geenen 17, DeStarkey 11, VandenHeuvel 4. 3-pt: Stiede 2, Geenen 3. FT: 10-13. F: 16.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 9, Simmons 8, Stieber 7, Statz 21, Landry 1, Pytleski 15. 3-pt: Stieber 2, Pytleski 2. FT: 17-22. F: 15.

Bay Port 60, Ashwaubenon 49

SUAMICO – With the game tied at halftime, the Pirates took control in the second half to remain unbeaten in the FRCC.

Jack Plumb scored a game-high 17 points for Bay Port (17-2, 15-0) while Cordell Tinch chipped in 14.

Ben Wittig recorded a double-double for the Jaguars (10-10, 7-9), finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ashwaubenon…30 19 – 49

Bay Port…30 30 – 60

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 9, Clark 8, Wittig 13, Guarascio 10, Cox 3, Yrayyzoz 2, Brooks 4. 3-pt: Ratschan 3, Guarascio 2, Cox 1. FT: 5-5. F: 9.

BAY PORT – Tinch 14, Stelzer 6, Frieder 8, Nolle 5, Plumb 17, Stratman 4, Schroeder 1, Nagel 2, Maternoski 3. 3-pt: Tinch 2, Stelzer 2, Nolle 1. FT: 7-9. F: 8.

Sheb. North 68,

Notre Dame 51

GREEN BAY – The Golden Raiders knocked down nine 3-pointers to take the FRCC matchup.

The Trojans (13-6, 9-6) got points from nine different player in the loss, including 16 points from Matthew Rader, 14 of which came in the first half.

Zach Hasenstein finished with a game-high 20 points for Sheboygan North (12-7, 9-6).

Sheboygan North…35 33 – 68

Notre Dame…27 24 – 51

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Winter 5, Seymour 8, Cinealis 8, Damkot 2, Hasenstein 20, Widder 12, Sonnentag 4, Beaudoin 9. 3-pt: Winter 2, Seymour 2, Cinealis 1, Hasenstein 2, Widder 2. FT: 10-12. F: 13.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 7, Santaga 3, Zak 5, Strohmeyer 4, Liegel 8, Johnson 2, Rader 16, O’Connell 4, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Lyons 1, Santaga 1. FT: 15-15. F: 11.

De Pere 77,

Sheb. South 50

DE PERE – Isaac Hoffmann scored 18 points and Max Huddleston had 15 as the Redbirds pulled away for a big FRCC win.

Sam Roffers and Ben Collette added nine points apiece for De Pere (11-8, 9-6), which led by six at halftime before outscoring South 45-24 in the second half.

De Pere was 15-of-16 on free throws.

Mike Rank Jr. had 16 points for the Redwings (8-11, 6-9).

Sheb. South…26 24 – 50

De Pere…32 45 – 77

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Jo. Govek 15, Ja. Govek 1, Opgenorth 7, Kaffine 3, Martens 8, Rank Jr. 16. 3-pt: Jo. Govek 1, Opgenorth 1, Kaffine 1, Rank Jr. 4. FT: 9-14. F: 16.

DE PERE – Roffers 9, Nash 4, Winter 3, Allen 3, Collette 9, Hoffmann 18, Joseph 2, Coisman 4, Danen 8, Huddleston 15, Stenslaff 2. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Winter 1, Allen 1, Hoffmann 4, Huddleston 1. FT: 15-16. F: 13.

G.B. Preble 63, Manitowoc 44

MANITOWOC – Ryan Buss scored 27 points and Camden Wall hit three 3’s and scored 21 points as the Hornets took the care of the Ships in Manty.

Preble (4-16, 2-14) led by 10 points and half and increased it from there.

Jared Lensmeyer scored 13 points for Manitowoc (4-14, 1-13).

G.B. Preble…22 41 – 63

Manitowoc…12 32 – 44

GREEN BAY PREBLE – May 2, Wall 21, Perret 4, Watermolen 5, Boockmeier 4, Buss 27. 3-pt: Wall 3, Buss 1. FT: 8-12. F: 17.

MANITOWOC – Lensmeyer 13, Miller 4, Broecker 11, Dopirak 3, Wanek 2, Reindl 7, Bandt 4. 3-pt: Lensmeyer 3, Dopirak 1. FT: 10-18. F: 15.

Xavier 91, G.B. East 50

APPLETON – The Red Devils fell on the road to the unbeaten Bay Conference leaders.

Jamyle Brantley recorded 13 points, leading East (5-15, 5-7) in scoring. Zack Crockett tallied 12 points for the Red Devils and Marcell Kemp added six points.

Will Schlicht dropped 20 points for Xavier (19-0, 11-0) and Cal Christensen scored 18.

G.B. East…26 24 – 50

Xavier…51 40 – 91

G.B. EAST – Price 4, Crockett 12, Farrell 3, Soward 2, Kemp 6, Green 3, Whalen 2, Brantley 13, Ziegert 2, Koltz 3. 3-pt: Brantley 2, Koltz 1, Green 1, Farrell 1. FT: 9-12. F: 13.

XAVIER – Egan 9, Plamann 11, S. Ferris 8, Christensen 18, Farr 3, Schmitt 1, DeYoung 10, Otto 9, Geenen 2, Schlicht 20. 3-pt: Christenensen 4, Otto 3, Schlicht 2, Plamann 2, Egan 1, Farr 1. FT: 8-11. F: 10.

Shawano 66,

Menasha 55

SHAWANO – Kaden Richards poured in 18 points as the Hawks won the Bay matchup.

Alex Mueller totaled 10 points for Shawano (10-8, 7-4), while Nick Gignon scored eight. Both Tyrell Hesse and Carter Weisnicht each had seven points.

Jacob Everson led Menasha (5-14, 3-9), scoring 23 points.

Menasha…16 39 – 55

Shawano…24 42 – 66

MENASHA – Dewhurst 4, Everson 23, Zeinert 16, Hahn 7, B. Romnek 4, Johnson 1. 3-pt: Everson 1, Zeinert 1, Hahn 1. FT: 10-13. F: 16.

SHAWANO – Richards 18, Grignon 8, Nelson 6, A. Mueller 10, Hesse 7, Lacy 5, Weisnicht 7, Kohl 2, Maltbey 2. 3-pt: Richards 3, Grignon 2, Mueller 3, Lacy 1, Weisnicht 1. FT: 7-15. F: 13.

Seymour 69,

New London 55

SEYMOUR – The Thunder had four scorers reach double figures in the Bay home win.

Riley Murphy nailed five 3’s and finished with a game-high 16 points to lead Seymour (8-12, 6-6).

The Thunder got another 12 points from Trent Blake, 11 more from Rhett Dreissen and 10 out of Nik Yaeger.

Brayden Kurth led the Bulldogs (11-9, 5-7) with 13 points, while Garrett Locy and Kyle Wolf each hit three 3’s and finished with 11 points.

New London…36 19 – 55

Seymour…33 36 – 69

NEW LONDON – Winkler 8, G Locy 11, Wolf 11, Kurth 13, L Locy 6, Oberstadt 6. 3-pt: Winkler 2, G Locy 3, Wolf 3. FT: 5-7. F: 18.

SEYMOUR – Murphy 16, Dreissen 11, Cornell 2, Waller 8, N Yaeger 10, Blake 12, Krause 2, C Yaeger 8. 3-pt: Murphy 5, Dreissen 2, Blake 2. FT: 14-20. F: 13.

Suring 60, Coleman 40

COLEMAN – Ryan Mahoney drained six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in the Eagles’ M&O victory.

John Christensen added 17 points for Suring, which moved to 16-3 overall, 13-2 in conference play.

Austin Marquardt and Cole Woulf each scored 14 points for Coleman (6-13, 6-9).

Suring…27 33 – 60

Coleman…23 17 – 40

SURING – Christensen 17, Geniesse 8, Mahoney 28, Vollmar 2, Smith 2, Lally 2, Garrigan 1. 3-pt: Mahoney 6. FT: 8-13. F: 14.

COLEMAN – Kostreva 3, Tachick 3, Marquardt 14, Fraser 4, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 14. 3-pt: Marquardt 3. FT: 7-17. F: 11.

Algoma 64,

Kewaunee 57

KEWAUNEE – Four players scored 14 or more points for the Wolves in a Packerland Conference win.

Booker Prokash led Algoma (11-8, 6-5) with 18 points, while Casey Stangel and Max Grovogel each scored 15 points and Aidan Wallace has 14.

For Kewaunee (2-17, 2-9), Mitchell Kudick, Andrew Richard and Jacob Basten each had 12 points and Cody Bultman added 11.

Algoma…29 35 – 64

Kewaunee…30 27 – 57

ALGOMA – Dean 1, Wery 1, Prokash 18, Stangel 15, Wallace 14, Grovogel 15. 3-pt: Prokash 2, Stangel 2, Grovogel 2. FT: 14-24. F: 11.

KEWAUNEE – Stangel 4, Kudick 12, Bultman 11, Richard 12, LeCaptain 6, Basten 12. 3-pt: Kudick 4, Bultman 2, LeCaptain 2. FT: 7-8. F: 14.

Southern Door 78, Menomonie (Mich.) 62

BRUSSELS – Nick LeCaptain scored 22 points, and the Eagles shot 24-of-29 on free throws, in the nonconference home win.

Kyle Daoust added 18 points and Derik LeCaptain had 16 for Southern Door (16-3).

Menomonie…30 32 – 62

Southern Door…37 41 – 78

MENOMONIE – Antilla 3, Mckinney 7, Hass 17, Anglehart 1, Mathias 10, Kempka 20, Anderson 4. 3-pt: Antilla 1, Mckinney 1, Hass 1, Kempka 2. FT: 11-14. F: 20. Fouled out: Mckinney, Cole.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Claflin 4, Gerend 7, N. LeCaptain 22, Daoust 18, Delveaux 3, Rockwell 8, D. LeCaptain 16. 3-pt: Gerend 1, N. LeCaptain 2, Daoust 1, Rockwell 2. FT: 24-29. F: 12.

Peshtigo 75,

Oconto 69

OCONTO – Joey Bradley scored 19 points and Ryley Demmith added 18 for the Bulldogs (17-2) in the back-and-forth non-conference victory.

Oconto (12-7) got a game-high 27 points out of Carson Moe and 14 from both Isaac Woller and Connor Ebben.

Peshtigo…32 43 – 75

Oconto…31 38 – 69

PESHTIGO – Thill 9, Bradley 19, Carriveau 7, Demmith 18, Tackmier 3, Noffke 5, Larson 11, Neumann 3. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Tackmier 1, Larson 3. FT: 21-33. F: 15.

OCONTO – James 3, Allen 2, Moe 27, Sherman 6, Krueger 3, Woller 14, Ebben 14. 3-pt: Moe 3, Krueger 1, Woller 2. FT: 15-20. F: 25.

Shiocton 95,

Bonduel 53

SHIOCTON – The Chiefs got six different players to score double digits in the Central Wisconsin-8 Conference matchup.

The Bears (3-16, 1-10) got a team-high 11 points from Parker Bohm.

Matthew Peterson led the way with 20 points for Shiocton (14-5, 11-0).

Bonduel…19 34 – 53

Shiocton…51 44 – 95

BONDUEL – Erb 6, Weier 6, Wondra 3, Garside 3, Dehn 7, Olsen 2, Letter 9, Bohm 11, Cairns 6. 3-pt: Weier 2, Wondra 1, Garside 1, Dehn 1, Letter 2. FT: 6-8. F: 20.

SHIOCTON – Spencer 20, Peterson 14, Leitzke 18, Peterson 3, Brouillard 13, Bedor 10, Lorge 2, Schmidt 15. 3-pt: Spencer 4, Peterson 4, Schmidt 1. FT: 24-26. F: 10.