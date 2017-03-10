Southwest Missouri squads clean up in basketball semis

They went on a stretch where they lost six of seven games. That stretch is in the distant rearview mirror for the Crane Pirates, who will play Saturday for the Class 2 boys basketball state championship.

Crane (20-10) used tight defense to defeat Harrisburg 59-51 Thursday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia in the playoff semifinals. Crane now owns a 10-game winning streak.

Senior Dalton Hayes thought back on what was a bleak December full of losses for Crane.

“At the time, we were kind of trying to figure out what we could do to start winning games and get ourselves back on track. I mean, we still had that set as a goal to make it up here (to Columbia) and play for the championship, but at that time we were trying to figure out—it’s still early on in the season, we’ve got to figure out what’s best for us to do and what our roles are,” Hayes said.

Crane last reached the semifinals in 2015 and finished in third place. Winning a semifinal this time is special for senior Deven White, who scored 10 points against Harrisburg.

“Being a senior, you kind of want a little bit more and it means a little bit more,” White said. “I’m not nearly as nervous as I was the first time, I’ve kind of settled down a little bit and I’m just thinking back on all the hard work we all put in to get here.”

Crane will meet Oran (22-8) for the Class 2 state championship Saturday at 6:20 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.

High school boys basketball Class 2 semifinal

Crane 59, Harrisburg 51

At Hearnes Center, Columbia

Crane 12-18-12-17—59

Harrisburg 12-22-9-8—51

Individual scoring

Crane—Colton Elder 14, Wyatt Vaught 12, Deven White 10, Tyler Campbell 9, Dalton Hayes 6, Braydon Cook 5, Brent Williams 3

Harrisburg—Brendan Gray 24, Cody Karl 14, Kolton James 5, Taylor Bottomley 4, Cade Combs 2, Conner McBride 2.



Walnut Grove boys hope for different result





For a second consecutive year, Walnut Grove will play in the Class 1 boys basketball state championship game. This time, the Tigers hope for a better outcome.

Logan Thomazin scored 32 points in Walnut Grove’s 69-63 win over Glasgow on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Walnut Grove connected on 12-of-29 3-pointers, and Thomazin scored four of them.

The Tigers went 30-3 in the 2015-2016 season, but lost 69-49 to Stanberry in the state championship game. Walnut Grove (29-3) will hope for a better result in Saturday’s final against Advance (26-6), also to be played at Mizzou Arena.

High school boys basketball Class 1 semifinal

Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Glasgow 15-11-26-11—63

Walnut Grove 21-19-19-10—69

Individual scoring

Glasgow—Hayden Hackman 18, Adam Monning 16, Kennedy Davis 15, Kabyl McMillan 10, Gage McMillan 4

Walnut Grove—Logan Thomazin 32, Ryan Keith 19, Jaron Dishman 7, Dawson Meinders 7, Hunter Gilkey 4.



Walnut Grove girls offer town a two-for-one shot at state title





Junior Bayley Harman scored 21 points to lead Walnut Grove to cruise past Prairie Home 57-36 in Thursday’s Class 1 girls quarterfinal at Mizzou Arena.

Raylie Hejna and Myranda McVay also got to double figures in scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Walnut Grove (28-4) will meet Mercer (30-1) in Saturday’s state championship game at 12:50 p.m.

Walnut Grove has reached the “final four” six consecutive times, including three consecutive state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The Tigers finished in third place in the 2016 Class 1 playoff tournament.

The Tigers returned every player from a team that took third place in 2016.

Walnut Grove has won seven consecutive district championships.

High school girls basketball Class 1 semifinal

Walnut Grove 57, Prairie Home 36

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Prairie Home 14-4-9-9—36

Walnut Grove 18-17-12-10—57

Individual scoring

Prairie Home—Shianne Rhorer 16, Ashlyn Twenter 9, Rachel Distler 8, Kristen Peterson 3

Walnut Grove—Bayley Harman 21, Raylie Hejna 15, Myranda McVay 12, Grace McPhail 5, Grace Miller 4.