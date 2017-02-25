Southwest upsets Lux-Casco | WIAA Girls Rdp

LUXEMBURG – The Green Bay Southwest girls basketball team upset the No. 2 seed Luxemburg-Casco 61-57, advancing to the Division 2 regional finals.

Jaddan Simmons scored 23 points to lead the seventh-seeded Trojans (14-10), while Amber Bouche tallied 16.

Kiara Thomas added nine points for the Trojans and Caitlyn Thiel chipped in eight.

Cassie Schiltz and Jenna Jorgensen combined for 48 points for Luxemburg-Casco (19-4).

Schiltz knocked down seven 3’s and finished with a game-high 31 points, while Jorgenson added 17 before fouling out.

Southwest outrebounded the Spartans 31-20.

Green Bay Southwest…26 35 – 61

Luxemburg-Casco…26 31 – 57

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 23, Thiel 8, Thomas 9, Lawler 2, Bouche 16, Moens 1, Pamanet 2. 3-pt: Thiel 2, Thomas 3, Bouche 1. FT: 11-17. F: 17.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 31, Jorgensen 17, Bukouricz 1, Dorner 4, Junio 4. 3-pt: Schiltz 7, Jorgensen 2. FT: 10-15. F: 20. Fouled out: Jorgenson, Tebon.

Notre Dame 57, Pulaski 43

PULASKI – The Tritons took over in the second half to advance to the next round in the WIAA Divison 2 playoffs.

Kaycee Gierczak scored a game-high 15 points for Notre Dame (15-8) while Maddie Reitz and Ashley Laskowski each chipped in 12.

The Red Raiders (11-12) were led in scoring by Hayley Splan, who scored 11 points and knocked in three 3-pointers.

Notre Dame…27 30 – 57

Pulaski…27 16 – 43

NOTRE DAME – Gierczak 15, M Reitz 12, Laskowski 12, Morgan 11, Milton 3, Opichka 2, H Reitz 2. 3-pt: Laskowski 2, Morgan 2, Milton 1. FT: 14-15. F: 16.

PULASKI – Splan 11, Higgins 10, Majewski 8, Winter 8, Brockman 4, Ripley 2. 3-pt: Splan 3, Higgins 2, Winter 1. FT: 9-12. F: 19.

West De Pere 64, Kaukauna 21

DE PERE – The Phantoms cruised to the home playoff victory.

Liz Edinger recorded 21 points for West De Pere (21-1), while Brehna Evans totaled 15 points. Sam Carriveau added eight points and Alivia McNabb chipped in seven for the Phantoms.

For Kaukauna (3-21), Lydia Albrecht scored seven points.

Kaukauna…11 10 – 21

West De Pere…37 27 – 64

KAUKAUNA – Nenning 2, Isselmann 2, Albrecht 7, Evers 2, Mand 6, Engmann 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 11-14. F: 18.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 8, Evans 15, Edinger 21, Denis 2, Raasch 3, Korbelova 2, McNabb 7, Stefaniak 5. 3-pt: Evans 1, Edinger 2. FT: 21-27. F: 15.

Seymour 58, Ashwaubenon 45

SEYMOUR – Jenna Krause tallied 24 points as the Thunder rolled into the WIAA Division 2 regional finals.

Seymour (18-5) was able to get 16 points out of Hailey Oskey, with 12 coming in the first half.

Brooke Veldt chipped in eight points for the Thunder and Raven VandenLangenberg had seven.

The Jaguars (16-8) were led by Megan Servais with 13 points, while Maddie Koch scored 11 and Autumn Schlader tallied 10.

Ashwaubenon…22 23 – 45

Seymour…29 29 – 58

ASHWAUBENON – Wright 2, Servais 13, Kupsh 7, Koch 11, Schlader 10, Evard 2. 3-pt: Kupsh 1, Schlader 1. FT: 9-13. F: 17. Fouled out: Schlader.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 16, VandenLangenberg 7, Moehring 3, Krause 24, Veldt 8. 3-pt: VandenLangenberg 1, Moehring 1, Krause 1. FT: 17-23. F: 17.

DIVISION 1

De Pere 59,

G.B. Preble 44

DE PERE – Rachel Kerkhoff hit four 3’s and scored 14 points off the bench to propel the Redbirds to the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory.

De Pere (21-2) got another 13 points out of Lizzie Mille while Liz Nies chipped in with 12.

Alysse Kott scored a game-high 18 points for the Hornets (6-18) and Kendall Renard added 16 before fouling out.

Green Bay Preble…26 18 – 44

De Pere…29 30 – 59

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 4, Anderson 2, Molling 2, Luther 2, Kott 18, Renard 16. 3-pt: Kott 1. FT: 13-19. F: 20. Fouled out: Molling, Luther, Renard.

DE PERE – Schneider 4, Boyd 5, DeCleene 11, Miller 13, Kerkhoff 14, Nies 12. 3-pt: Boyd 1, Miller 1, Kerkhoff 4. FT: 9-18. F: 18.

DIVISION 3

Wrightstown 73, Denmark 48

WRIGHTSTOWN – Danielle Nennig dropped 32 points as the Tigers cruised to the playoff victory over a North Eastern Conference rival.

Bridget Froehlke tallied 12 points for Wrightstown (20-3), while Alisha Murphy had 11 and Kailee Van Zeeland added 10.

Ashley Leiterman and Addisen Groehler each scored seven points for Denmark (11-13), while both Leah Hansen and Jayden Laurent totaled six.

Denmark…25 23 – 48

Wrightstown…43 30 – 73

DENMARK – Derricks 4, Hansen 6, Laurent 6, Sipple 4, Halada 4, Leiterman 7, Rish 5, Wochenske 2, Pennings 3, Groehler 7. 3-pt: Derricks, Hansen 2, Rish. FT: 14-27. F: 15.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 12, De Cleene 3, Guns 1, Riha 2, Murphy 11, Nennig 32, Van Zeeland 10, Hohenstein 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 2, De Cleene 1, Murphy 1, Nennig 3. FT: 12-16. F: 23.