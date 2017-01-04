Southwest upsets Pulaski | Girls Rdp

GREEN BAY – Jaddan Simmons recorded 21 points, and the Green Bay Southwest girls basketball team upset Pulaski 60-56 in a Fox River Classic Conference matchup Tuesday night.

Caitlyn Thiel chipped in 11 for Southwest (5-5, 2-4), while Kiara Thomas and Amber Bouche each scored eight and Emily Lawler had seven.

For Pulaski (6-4, 4-2), Emily Higgins led all scorers with 32 points. Madi Winte poured in 13 points and Sydney Ripley scored six for the Red Raiders.

Pulaski…24 32 – 56

G.B. Southwest…31 29 – 60

PULASKI – Winter 13, Hinderman 2, Tonn 2, Ripley 6, Higgins 32, Binkowski 1. 3-pt: Winter 3, Higgins 3. FT: 16-29. F: 22.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 21, Thiel 11, Thomas 8, Seals 2, Lawler 7, Bouche 8, Moens 1, Pamanet 2. 3-pt: Thomas 1, Bouche 1. FT: 16-38. F: 17.

Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 37

Meg Knutson scored 14 points and Natalie Draghicchio added a career-high 13 points as the Pirates took the marquee FRCC contest.

Colleen Torzala added nine points for the Pirates, who improved to 8-3 overall, 6-1 in league play.

Hayden Kupsh scored 10 points to lead Ashwaubenon (7-3, 4-2).

Ashwaubenon…19 18 – 37

Bay Port…22 27 – 49

ASHWAUBENON – Kupsh 10, Koch 8, Schlader 8, Wright 2, Servais 3, VanLaanen 2, Whiters 1, Roling 3. 3-pt: Kupsh 2, Schlader 2. F: 10-13. F: 16.

BAY PORT – Re 4, Krause 2, Draghicchio 13, Abel 1, Arbour 3, Knutson 14, Torzala 9, Draak 3. 3-ot: Torzala 2. FT: 15-22. F: 19.

G.B. Preble 47, Manitowoc 39

MANITOWOC – Mariah Stahl and Alyssa Kott each scored 15 points, propelling the Hornets to the FRCC road victory.

Kendall Renard added eight points for Preble (3-8, 2-5), which hit enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Ships at bay.

Carley Zimmer had 12 points to lead Manitowoc (3-7, 1-5).

G.B. Preble…22 25 – 47

Manitowoc…15 24 – 39

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 15, Molling 4, Luther 3, Kott 15, Renard 8. FT: 9-13. F: 14.

MANITOWOC – Parrish 2, Zimmer 12, Wrolson 4, Hecker 9, Hager 1, Bartow 11. 3-pt: Zimmer 2, Bartow 3. FT: 10-13. F: 14. Fouled out: Wrolson.

De Pere 98, Sheboygan South 16

DE PERE – Fourteen different players scored for the Redbirds in a dominating FRCC victory.

Lizzie Miller led all scorers, dropping 26 points, while Anna Boyd and Katelyn Simeons each scored 13.

Rachel Kerkhoff added eight points for De Pere (9-2, 6-1), while both Olivia DeCleene and and Liz Nies tallied seven.

Sheboygan South…9 7 – 16

De Pere…63 35 – 98

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 2, Luma 2, Weimann 1, Barrington 2, Marver 7, Pfile 2. 3-pt: Marver 1. FT: 5-14. F: 14.

DE PERE – E. Miller 3, Schneider 4, Boyd 13, DeCleene 7, L. Miller 26, N. Cerrato 2, L. Cerrato 2, Coisman 4, Kerkhoff 8, Strope-Robinson 4, Hohol 4, Simeons 13, R. Miller 1, Nies 7. 3-pt: E. Miller 1, Boyd 1, L. Miller 2, Kerkhoff 2, Simeons 3. FT: 13-19. F: 12.

Notre Dame 59,

Sheb. North 52

GREEN BAY – Lizzie Opichka scored 12 points as the Tritons won the FRCC contest.

Ashley Laskowski added 11 points for the Tritons (7-4, 4-3), while Kaycee Gierczak and Peighton Milton each had nine points, with Milton adding 13 rebounds.

Sheb. North…21 31 – 52

Notre Dame…22 37 – 59

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 8, Kertschen 2, Gierach 11, Opie 3, Fehrmann 1, Dallman 19, Platz 8. 3-pt: None. F: 20.

NOTRE DAME– Laskowski 11, M. Reitz 4, Gierczak 9, Opichka 12, Milton 9, Noble 8, H. Reitz 6. 3-pt: Laskowski 1, Noble 1. F: 23.

Freedom 65, Lux-Casco 44

LUXEMBURG – The Irish jumped out to a double-digit first-half lead and rolled to the win in a clash of two of the top teams in the North Eastern Conference.

Cassie Schiltz was 8-of-14 shooting and scored 18 points for Luxemburg-Casco (8-2, 4-2).

Makenna Haase paced Freedom (9-1, 6-0) with 21 points.

Freedom…34 31 – 65

Lux-Casco…21 23 – 44

FREEDOM – Garrett 12, Helms 7, Peters 2, M. Haase 21, T. Haase 12, Kempen 9, Witt 2. 3-pt: Garrett 2, Helms 1, Kempen 1. FT: 13-19. F: 12.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 18, Cravillion 4, Jorgensen 6, Thayse 2, Tebon 1, Kollross 2, Bukouricz 5, Dorner 6. 3-pt: Schiltz 2. FT: 6-10. F: 17.

Denmark 58, Marinette 40

DENMARK – The Vikings won the turnover margin 30-19, to help capture the NEC victory.

Ashley Leiterman scored 12 points while recording nine rebounds and two assists to lead Denmark (4-5, 3-3).

Jayden Laurent also added 11 points and four steals for the Vikings.

The Marines (1-9, 0-6) received 12 points from Brookelyn Peterson and 11 from McKenzie Bebo, including three 3’s.

Marinette …18 22 – 40

Denmark…39 19 – 58

MARINETTE – Bebo 11, Kitzinger 5, Miller 4, Sims 2, Peterson 12, Suhs 6. 3-pt: Bebo 3. FT: 5-20. F: 9.

DENMARK – Derricks 5, Hansen 5, Laurent 11, Miller 7, Sipple 4, Halada 2, Leiterman 12, Rish 4, Wochenske 2, Chada 6. 3-pt: Derricks 1, Hansen 1, Miller 1, Sipple 1. FT: 4-10. F: 22. Fouled out: Pennings.

Wrightstown 52, Oconto Falls 19

OCONTO FALLS – Danielle Nennig scored 17 points for Wrightstown to remain unbeaten in the NEC.

Nenning scored 12 of her 17 points from beyond the arc. Kailee Van Zeeland and Taylor Guns each totaled 10 points for Wrightstown (9-1, 6-0).

Jennifer Krueger led Oconto Falls (2-8, 1-5) in scoring with 13 points.

Wrightstown…22 30 – 52

Oconto Falls…11 8 – 19

WRIGHTSTOWN – Berger 4, Guns 10, Murphy 4, Nennig 17, Van Zeeland 10, Darden 1, Wolske 6. 3-pt: Nennig 4, Van Zeeland 2. FT: 8-14. F: 9.

OCONTO FALLS – Misco 2, Donart 2, Allen 2, Krueger 13. 3-pt: None. FT: 1-2. F: 13.

Kewaunee 46,

Algoma 35

ALGOMA – Brooke Geier led Kewaunee, scoring 16 points as the Storm remained unbeaten in the Packerland Conference.

Sara Dax added 11 points, while Angie Kudick recorded eight points and Abby Baumgartner had seven for the Storm (9-2, 7-0)

Mikayla Haack led Algoma (4-9, 4-3) with 16 points, including five 3-pointers, while Courtney Guilette had seven.

Kewaunee…22 24 – 46

Algoma…17 18 – 35

KEWAUNEE – Geier 16, Kudick 8, Olsen 4, Baumgartner 7, Dax 11. 3-pt: Geier 2, Olsen 1. FT: 13-22. F: 12.

ALGOMA – Haack 16, Jossie 6, C. Guilette 7, Nessinger 4, Zimmerman 2. 3-pt: Haack 5, C. Guilette 1. FT: 3-7. F: 19.

Southern Door 57, Sevastopol 30

INSTITUTE – Megan Pavlik scored 23 points as the Eagles improved to 8-3, 6-1 in the Packerland.

Gabby Atkins hit two 3’s and added 14 points for Southern Door.

Courtney Tebo scored 11 points for Sevastopol (1-8, 0-6).

Southern Door…31 26 – 57

Sevastopol…11 19 – 30

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 4, G. Atkins 14, Legrave 2, Bertrand 4, Pavlik 23, Renard 2, LaCrosse 8. 3-pt: G. Atkins 2. FT: 5-14. F: 14.

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 5, Paalkvan 5, Tebo 11, Jorns 4, Daubner 1, Bremmann 2, LeClair 2. 3-pt: Wagner 1. FT: 5-8. F: 15.

Plymouth 78,

G.B. West 47

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats couldn’t slow down the Panthers in the nonconference defeat.

Taeja Morrow hit four 3’s and scored 21 points for West (2-8), while Jazzlynn Koeller added 11 points.

Gwen Streblow scored 20 for Plymouth (8-2).

Plymouth…38 40 – 78

G.B. West…21 26 – 47

PLYMOUTH – Hering 10, Lilek 4, Jewell 15, Gosse 5, Meger 6, Rhude 14, Lautenschlauger 2, Goeser 2, Streblow 20. 3-pt: Jewell 1, Meger 2, Rhude 2, Streblow 2. FT: 9-11. F: 14.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 11, King 6, Ver Haagh 2, Cornelius 3, Snyder 2, Morrow 21, Stascak 2. 3-pt: Koeller 1, Cornelius 1, Morrow 4. FT: 7-15. F: 15.

Crivitz 62, Coleman 37

CRIVITZ – Chloe Gwiszynski recorded 17 points, leading the Wolverines to a M&O Conference win.

Crivitz (7-2, 6-1) held a two-point halftime lead, before outscoring Coleman (1-7, 1-5) 35-12 in the second-half.

Taylor Bemis registered 16 points for the Crivitz, while Emalee Johnsen added 13.

For the Cougars, Ashlee Mayer led the way with 16 points. Marianna Meissner tallied 10 and Kailey Klimek chipped in seven.

Coleman…25 12 – 37

Crivitz…27 35 – 62

COLEMAN – Mayer 16, Yoap 3, Mongin 1, Klimek 7, Meissner 10. 3-pt: Yoap 1. FT: 6-14. F: 16.

CRIVITZ – Oyer 2, Johnsen 3, Bemis 16, Guns 4, Kosmecki 2, Johnsen 12, Gwiszynski 17, Long 5. 3-pt: Bemis 1, Johnsen 1, Gwiszynski 1. FT: 15-24. F:13.

Wausaukee 52,

Gillett 46

GILLETT – The Rangers remained unbeaten by hanging on despite shooting 15-of-36 on free throws.

Nine players scored for Wausaukee (8-0, 6-0 M&O), led by 10 points from Madelyn Schlies.

Victoria Loberger led Gillett (5-5, 4-3) with 13 points.

Wausaukee…26 26 – 52

Gillett…18 28 – 46

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 2, M. Schlies 10, Messar 7, K. Schlies 8, Manske 3, Ranallo 4, Renikow 8, Zlomaniec 5, Schroeder 5. 3-pt: M. Schlies 1. FT: 15-36. F: 19. Fouled out: Messar, K. Schlies.

GILLETT – Young 5, Britton 2, Yonker 9, Balthazor 6, Pecha 11, Loberger 13. 3-pt: Yonker 1, Balthazor 1, Pecha 1. FT: 15-28. F: 20. Fouled out: Yonker, Loberger.

Suring 53,

Oneida Nation 25

ONEIDA – Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles in the M&O road win.

Katie Stegeman scored 12 points, Courtney Heimerl had 11 and Wylee VanBellinger had 10 in the victory for Suring (3-6, 2-4).

Jashon Killspotted had seven points to lead Oneida (1-9, 1-5).

Suring…29 24 – 53

Oneida Nation…18 7 – 25

SURING – Stegeman 12, Seppel 3, Heimerl 11, VanBellinger 10, Reed 6, Sleeter 9, Sepulveda 2. 3-pt: Sleeter 3. FT: 4-11. F: 15.

ONEIDA NATION – Torres 3, Barber 4, rodriguez 5, Lee 5, Ackley 3, Killspotted 7. 3-pt: Killspotted 2. FT: 7-16. F: 16. Fouled out: Killspotted.

Lena 42,

St. Thomas 20

LENA – The Wildcats had nine girls score in the M&O victory.

Kaylee Huberty scored a game-high 12 points while Ally Demmith added 7 for Lena (4-6, 2-5).

The Cavaliers (0-7, 0-6) got nine points from Michelle Kallestad.

St. Thomas…12 8 – 20

Lena…17 25 – 42

ST. THOMAS – Beranek 3, Kallestad 9, Benson. 3-pt: none. FT: 4-6. F: 8.

LENA – Peterson 2 Slempkes 4, Dolata 2, Hodkiewicz 4, Herald 5, Huberty 12, Portier 4 Demmith 7, Peterson 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 2-8. F: 14.