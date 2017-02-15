Southwood, Fair Park, Bossier, Woodlawn post wins

The Southwood Cowboys did their best to keep pace with Airline and set up a Friday night showdown for the District 1-5A title by defeating Parkway 90-85 on Tuesday night in south Bossier.

But Airline’s victory over Byrd allowed the Vikings to take the crown.

Roderick Stinson led six Cowboys (17-14) in double figures with 20 points, while Courtney Moore added 16, Yance Kelly 13 and Cody Deen 12. Malig Smith and Johnny Hines added 10 points apiece for coach Stephen Harshaw.

The Panthers (13-11) put together a 26-point fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. Terrace Marshall led the way with 28 points, while Justin Rogers added 16 and Sheldon Dudley 15, all on 3-pointers, for Parkway.

Bossier 75, North DeSoto 20: At Bossier, the Bearkats (24-6) got 21 points from Tybrien Wimberly, 15 from Tyreese English and 11 from Kalaas Roots in the final District 1-4A game of the regular season. Greg Hall led the Griffins (4-18) with 8 points.

Fair Park 69, Benton 59: The Indians concluded an unblemished run through District 1-4A with the win against the Tigers (9-15). Fair Park is now 26-7 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Jeremy Johnson led the Indians with 18 points while Larrie Richardson added 16 points and LaTreavin Black 12.

Woodlawn 72, Huntington 58: A 25-point effort by Telvin Thomas allowed the Knights (25-5) to close out the District 1-4A campaign with a win. Jalen Brooks added 16 and Larry Moton 13 for Woodlawn. Michael Moton topped the Raiders (17-14) with 14 points and Tahji Davis added 12.

Lakeside 74, Homer 71: Behind 20 points from Jalen Gould and 19 from Chase Mitchell, Lakeside climbed to 14-15 on the season. Damien Coleman added 13 points and Tyler Starling 11 for Lakeside.

Soccer

St. Louis 6, Loyola 1: The No. 6 seeded Loyola boys fell Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys’ Soccer State Championship to No. 3 St. Louis. The Flyers trailed 3-0 at halftime and Josh McCoy scored the team’s only goal with 3 minutes remaining.

