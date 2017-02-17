Southwood girls escape Landry-Walker

The No. 9-seeded Southwood Lady Cowboys survived an upset attempt on their home court from the No. 23-seeded Landy-Walker Chargin’ Bucs, 37-34, on Thursday evening.

The Bucs lead until the 19.4 seconds remaining in the game. Southwood was down as much as 10 points with 6 minutes remaining in the game.

The Lady Cowboys’ shooting was off for the night as they could not find their first bucket until a little more than 2 minutes remained for the first quarter. The Lady Cowboys (23-7) were 10-for-39 shooting for the game. Southwoodn’t did make its first 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.

Southwood was effective shooting free throws, making 11 of their 14 attempts.

“In my opinion, I didn’t think we played real well tonight,’’ Southwood coach Terry Josting said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all. They did a good job defensively. They were a very good team. I got to give it to this team. We made plays when we needed to.”

The Lady Cowboys were lead by Kaylie Mitchell who contributed eight points. Ahmillion Cosby and Sheniqua Coatney each added another seven. The Landry-Walker (20-9) leading scorer was Dajon Robert who made eight of her 10 points in the final quarter.

The first quarter was stagnant for each team as neither could generate much offense in the physical game as the first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie. The Bucs took as much as a six-point lead in the second quarter, but could not put away the Lady Cowboys as Mitchell made back-to-back baskets to close the gap. Landry-Walker ended the first half with a slim 17-12 lead.

The third quarter looked the same as the previous two quarters as Landry-Walker tried to widen the gap to as much as seven as Alexis Handy nailed a 3-pointer to end the third period up 23-17. Handy had scored all the Bucs points for the quarter. The Lady Cowboys were only able to add five to the scoreboard as they continued to struggled to find the basket.

The outlook looked grim for the Lady Cowboys as Landry-Walker got a 10-point lead, the largest lead of the game, with 6:47 remaining in the game. The first 3-pointer of the game by Chasity Williams seemed to ignite the Lady Cowboys less than a minute later. Southwood surged to close the game within one point as a controversial technical foul was called on Southwood.

This did not diminish the Lady Cowboys’ hope as they continued to fight. The Bucs expanded their lead to 34-30 with a 47 seconds remaining. Cosby nailed a jump shot and fouled in the process. A free throw later Southwood was back within one. An undisciplined foul by Landry- Walker sent Danesha Hall to the line where she made two clutch free throws to give Southwood its first lead of the game with 19.4 seconds remaining. Southwood sealed the 37-34 victory with two more free throws by Coatney.

Southwood advances next week to take on cross-town district champs Captain Shreve Gators in the regional playoff game.