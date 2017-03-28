Space Coast Crew to host district regatta

Space Coast Crew will host the East District Championship Regatta of the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association for the first time on Saturday.

Racing will begin at 8 a.m. at Parrish Park in Titusville, and 1,500 competitors from nine clubs are expected. Admission is free.

Space Coast Crew and Melbourne High will represent Brevard and be joined by teams from Sebastian River High and as far away as West Palm Beach. Men’s and women’s races, featuring from one to eight rowers, will run into the mid-afternoon.

The Brevard County Championship Regatta will be part of the event, pitting the three area teams along with teams from St. Edward’s and Vero Beach Rowing Club against each other. Space Coast Crew has won the last four overall team titles.

Parrish Park is on the Max Brewer Memorial Parkway at the Indian River.

Viera coach passes milestone

Viera High baseball made a double dose of history in Friday’s 4-0 win over Harmony.

The Hawks got their second no-hitter in a week, this time Thomas Barry shutting out the opponent and striking out six. He improved to 5-0 on the mound, while Viera improved to 11-2 for the season.

One week earlier, Jordan Kaplan no-hit Sebastian River in a 5-0 win, striking out 12.

Also in the Harmony win, Viera coach Bob Doty hit a milestone by picking up his 100th career victory. Doty’s first win came in 2012, when the Hawks beat Cocoa, 12-0 on Feb. 13.

Titusville-Astronaut alumni baseball game

There will be a pair of alumni baseball games for former Astronaut and Titusville players at Titusville’s field on April 15, and proceeds will be divided between the two schools’ programs.

Players from 2005 through 2015 will play at 11 a.m., and those from 2004 and earlier at 1:30. A home run derby will follow, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

The fee to play in the game is $30 and covers a shirt. There is a fee of $20 for the home run derby. Titusville graduates should contact Jack Bercaw at 321-544-3160, and Astronaut grads should contact J.J. Edwards at 321-412-5442.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.