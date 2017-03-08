Spackenkill defeats Pleasantville, advances in Class B regional tourney

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – Tom Bell has asked his team the question:

“Do you want to go home or do you want to go to Binghamton?”

The Spackenkill High School boys basketball players always answer with the logical choice. And, after Tuesday, the Spartans’ hopes for a New York State championship remain alive.

At Yorktown High School, Spackenkill defeated Section 1 champion Pleasantville, 69-50, in a Class B regional semifinal on Tuesday.

“It’s all we talk about. We want this so bad,” said junior forward Kyiev Bennermon. “Once coach said, ‘Do you want to go to Binghamton or do you want to be home?’ that’s when we turn that switch on and go all out.”

The Spartans have won 20 their last 21, and will play either Section 8’s Oyster Bay or Section 11’s Center Moriches on either Friday or Saturday in the Class B regional final.

“I have a lot of faith in us,” said senior Camron Abalos, who led the Spartans with 23 points against Pleasantville. “We’ve been playing together really well. We just have to keep that up. I think we can definitely do it.”

To advance, the Spartans had to rally.

Spackenkill trailed for most of the first half, until sophomore guard Dhyquem Lewinson scored on a put-back to give the Spartans their first lead right before halftime. Spackenkill was energized from there and pulled away.

“Coach (Bell) said we had to tighten up on defense and get on their shooters,” Abalos said. “We did those things and ended up scoring points.”

Hayden Peek added 12 points behind Abalos, while Ezequiel De La Cruz had 10. Bennermon finished with seven.

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports