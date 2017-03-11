Spackenkill's sparkling season ends in regional final

SELDEN – Spackenkill was undermanned for a portion of the game, seemingly overmatched throughout and, in the end, overwhelmed.

A remarkable run for came to an end for the boys basketball team on Saturday, falling to Center Moriches High School, 72-57, in a Class B regional final at Suffolk CC-Selden.

Spackenkill had come from behind against its previous two opponents in the Section 9 championship and then the regional semifinal earlier this week. But Center Moriches, the Section 11 champion, proved too much.

The Red Devils peppered Spackenkill from the perimeter, and used three-point shooting to pull away. The Spartans (21-3) were slowed by turnovers in the first half and went a chunk of the game without guard Tucker Lee. The senior, who is one of Spackenkill’s top shooters, suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and didn’t return until midway through the third.

Lee contributed immediately, sinking a three-ponter, but that basket only cut the deficit to 17 poiints with 4:49 left in the period.

The Red Devils led 39-26 at halftime, and pushed the lead to 64-41 on Nakia Durham’s three-pointer with 6:36 left in the fourth.

Center Moriches (21-4) faces Westhill or Norwich in a state semifinal on Friday, 7:15 p.m. at Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4