Spanish Springs caps unbeaten league season

Spanish Springs capped a remarkable regular season with with a runaway victory.

The Cougars downed Reed, 81-60, Friday at Reed to improve to 16-0 in the Northern 4A (21-4) overall).

Josh Prizina led the Cougars with 18 points and Marcus Loadholt added 15. They begin the Region tournament by hosting Douglas on Tuesday.

Spanish Springs coach Kyle Penney said the perfect league record is a nice accomplishment, something to be enjoyed, later.

“It means a lot. … Really doesn’t happen very often. We just need to continue being us,” Penney said. “Our kids were aggressive and confident. That’s what you want in sports.”

Douglas beat Galena on Tuesday, when the Grizzlies did not have Dillon Voyles.

“They’re well coached and they’re playing well. They beat Galena, with Voyles or without Voyles, it’s still a win,” Penney said. “They’re confident too.”

Jeremy Ramos led the Raiders with 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Lincoln Turner added 16. Reed evened its record at 8-8.

The Cougars defense and rebounding was stellar Friday. The Cougars got out to a 29-9 lead after one quarter, and led 48-20 at the half.

Reed coach Joe Genung said going undefeated in league is tough to do.

“They moved really well, off the ball. On the boards, if we didn’t box a guy, we paid for it,” Genung said. “Their defense was phenomenal. They get off to the ball, they close the seams.”

Genung hopes to use the fast-paced tempo of the game in the playoffs.

Also Friday, Reno beat McQueen, 60-53. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed from the High Desert League and will host the Sierra League No. 3, either Carson or Bishop Manogue.

Galena beat Damonte Ranch, 93-57, as Voyles scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Moses Wood had 24 points and seven rebounds.

North Valleys beat Hug, 56-50. The Raiders will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed for the Regional. If Carson beats Douglas on Saturday, Reed will be No. 3.

Manogue beat Wooster, 65-47, to improve to 12-4. Carson is 11-4.

If Douglas beats Carson, then Manogue will be the No. 2 seed from the Sierra League and Reed will be No. 4 seed.

Carson plays at Douglas at 5 p.m. Saturday. Their game Friday was postponed due to weather and travel concerns. If Carson wins, the Senators will be the No. 2 seed from the Sierra League for the Northern 4A Regional tournament, which begins Tuesday at higher seeds.

If Douglas wins, the Senators will be the No. 3 seed. Douglas is the No. 4 seed from the Sierra League.

In the Northern 3A, Fernley beat Sparks, 74-54, as Zach Burns and Drake Howe each scored 16 points for the Vaqueros.