Spanish Springs claims 10th straight league title

Spanish Springs simply dominated in picking up its 10th straight league wrestling title.

The Cougars rolled over Reno, 61-15, Wednesday night at Spanish Springs.

Spanish Springs had six wins by pin, three by forfeit and two by decision.

Tyler Barats won at 285 pounds with pin at :57 seconds in the second round.

Barats said the win was good preparation for the state tournament. He said winning the league title every year puts a little pressure on the wrestlers minds.

But they handled it well.

“Our goal was league, regional, state, so now our next goal is to win regionals,” Barats said. “We’re still on our climb. We’re making sure that we’re to be at our best at the end of the season.”

Spanish Springs coach Joe Imelli said said the Cougars have a great work ethic this year, and work well together.

The match was held in the big gym at the school for the first time in Imelli’s career there and a big crowd was on hand.

“The score is not indicative of tonight. Reno’s a very good team and I know they’ll be there at Regionals,” Imelli said.

In addition to Barats, Spanish Springs got wins from Joey McKay (152 pounds), by pin; Cole Drescher (160) by forfeit; Logan Klonike (182), pin; Caleb Ward (195) forfeit; Casey Preston (220) pin; Anthony Sissom (106) decision; Owen Jones (113), forfeit; Nicky Poalillo (120), pin; Jacob Ruiz (126) pin; and James Daniels (132), decision.

Imelli said the win is a reassurance of how hard the Cougars work every day in practice.

He said the match also helped the Cougars avenge some earlier losses to the Huskies.

Drescher was prophetic before the match.

“He said, ‘Coach, if we’re the team that we think we are, then we should take care of business tonight,’” Imelli said.

The Cougars have an individual tournament, then a dual in California before ending the season against Reed.

Reno got wins by Andrew Berreyesa (170) by pin; Payton Talbot (138) decision; and Conner Pearson (145) pin.

Reno coach Jeff Tomac said the scoreboard told the tale. Tomac said the Cougars were just much tougher than the Huskies.

“They showed up, we didn’t,” Tomac said. “Maybe our kids will toughen up a little bit.”

He said the goal is to improve every day.

Wednesday was a step back, but it also showed the Huskies where and how they need to work and improve.

“We got out-toughed and hit right in the mouth,” he said.

Tomac said Berreyesa is basically wrestling against himself at this point. The Reno senior is headed to Cornell in the fall to wrestle. Before that, recapturing a state title looms large.

Berreyesa won state as a sophomore, then was victim to a questionable call last year at state to finish runner-up.

“His competition is with himself on most days. He’s trying to get better every single day in the room to go the next level,” Tomac said of Berreyesa. “His competition isn’t around here.”

Reno will host the Northern 4A Regional tournament on Feb. 3-4, then Spanish Springs will host state, Feb. 10-11.