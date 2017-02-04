Spanish Springs on top at Northern 4A wrestling

Spanish Springs is on top in the team standings after the first day of the Northern 4A Regional wrestling tournament at Reno High.

The Cougars earned 68.0 points after the first day. Reno is close behind with 66.0 and Damonte Ranch is in third with 49.5.

Carson has 46.0 points and is in fourth while McQueen picked up 44.0 points.

In the 3A Regional tournament,at Truckee, Spring Creek is in first with 86.0 points, followed by Elko with 80.5 and Fallon and Lowry, each with 80.0.

Fernley has 50.5 and Sparks is in sixth with 39.0.

The Northern 4A finals are set for 3:30 p.m Saturday at Reno.

The Northern 3A finals are scheduled for 2;30 p.m Saturday at Truckee.

The 2A Regional is at Pershing County.

The top three placers out of the Northern Region Championship meet, the top three placers out of the Sunrise Region Championship meet and the top three placers out of the Sunset qualify for state next week Feb. 10-11 at Spanish Springs.