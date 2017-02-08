Spanish Springs remains undefeated in league

Spanish Springs found another gear and pulled away from Reno in boys basketball Tuesday night.

Marcus Loadholt scored 25 points while Josh Prizina and Jalen Townsell each had 10 as the Cougars beat Reno, 64-50, Tuesday at Reno to improve to 15-0 in the Northern 4A (20-4 overall).

Spanish Springs led by one, 17-16, early in the second quarter, the went on a 10-0 run and led 33-20 at the half. The Cougars pulled away in the second half.

Spanish Springs plays at Reed on Friday to close out the regular season.

Spanish Springs coach Kyle Penney said his team played well, after a few early lapses.

“I’m proud of our guys. That’s a good road win against a very good team and a very well coached team,” Penney said. “Our kids played well and they were focused. They did a lot of things we wanted to do, offensively and defensively.”

Prizina, who also grabbed 14 rebounds, said the Cougars are trying to avoid complacency. When the Huskies got close, that inspired the Cougars.

Prizina said thought of an undefeated league season is not a concern.

“We’re just looking to the next game. We don’t even have our record on our mind. As cliche as that sounds, we’re just focusing on the next game,” he said. “It was their senior night so we knew they were going to come out strong, so we had to fight that.”

Tommy Challis led Reno with 21 points, Drew Rippingham added 13 and Christian Chamberlain had 11 as the Huskies dropped to 11-4. Reno plays at McQueen on Friday

Reno coach Matt Ochs said the Cougars’ strength is their depth, experience and versatility.

“When you have that much varsity experience, with your best players, and they’re hard workers and they’re good guys, it’s no wonder that they’re good,” Ochs said.

He said rebounding needs to improve for the Huskies.

In other games Tuesday, Carson downed Wooster, 66-41, as Tez Allen scored 21 points and Jayden DeJoseph had 16. Carson improved to 11-4 and could clinch the No. 2 seed with a win Friday.

Douglas beat Galena 61-54, to improve to 7-8. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed for the Northern 4A Regional playoffs starting next Tuesday. Galena (12-3) is the top seed from the Sierra.

Bishop Manogue beat Damonte Ranch, 66-34, to improve to 11-4 and is tied with Carson, but the Senators have the tiebreaker.

In the High Desert League, Reed beat Hug, 65-54, as Lincoln Turner scored 25 points. The Raiders improved to 7-8 in league. Hug (4-11) was eliminated.

McQueen beat North Valleys, 66-50, to improve to 7-8. The Lancers host Reno on Friday.

In the Northern 3A, Elko beat Lowry, 62-30, and Fernley beat Truckee, 81-43.

Dayton beat Sparks, 54-36.