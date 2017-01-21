Spanish Springs takes control of the North

Spanish Springs asserted itself early, and put itself in control of the Northern 4A.

The Cougars never trailed and took a 73-58 win over Reno in boys basketball Friday at Spanish Springs. The Cougars improved to 9-0 in league (14-4 overall) with six games left in the regular season.

Spanish Springs junior Jalen Townsell put on a show with two back-to-back slam dunks in the first half that helped the Cougars take a 40-23 lead into the break. Townsell finished with 20 points. Marcus Loadholt was held to six points in the first half, but he finished with 19. Korbin Marcum had 13 points and eight rebounds and Josh Prizina grabbed seven rebounds.

“Jalen has that ability on most nights,” Spanish Springs coach Kyle Penney said of Townsell. “We’ve got pretty darn good players and a whole lot of good supporting cast. When we’re working together and sharing the ball, and doing things that we do in practice, it’s fun basketball.”

Townsell said the Cougars were moving the ball well, so when Loadholt could not get a shot in the first half, it freed up others.

“We have so many players who can score the ball, if they focus on one person, somebody else is going to step up,” Townsell said.

For Reno, Tommy Challis scored 22 points and Drew Rippingham added 17. The Huskies dropped to 6-3 in league (13-5 overall).

Reno coach Matt Ochs said his team was a little tentative early. He said the Huskies could have been better prepared.

“Spanish Springs did a good job of bumping us off our offensive spots and taking our space. We couldn’t really handle the ball as well as we would have liked,” Ochs said. “If Marcus isn’t player of the year, Jalen should probably be player of the year.”

There was big crowd on hand, for both teams.

“Great crowd, great student sections, lots of people, and we just didn’t take advantage of opportunities,” Ochs said. “At the end of the day, it’s my fault, we weren’t as ready to play as I thought we were.”

Spanish Springs hosts Reed on Tuesday and Reno hosts McQueen.

Also Friday, Galena needed overtime to get past Douglas, 47-38. Moses wood scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for the Grizzlies and Dillon Voyles had 12 points and six rebounds. Galena improved to 8-2 in league.

Bishop Manogue beat Damonte Ranch, 67-57, as Aidan Cantwell had 19 points and Ramon Mendoza had 13 for the Miners.

Drew Damboise led the Mustangs with 20 points and Jordan Aguilar added 10.

Carson rallied after being tied at 39 to beat Wooster, 67-50. Jayden DeJoseph scored 27 points for the Senators and Tez Allen had 19. Carson improved to 8-2 in league.

In the High Desert League, McQueen beat North Valleys, 74-59, and Reed beat Hug, 57-53.