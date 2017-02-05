Spanish Springs takes fifth straight Northern 4A title

The Spanish Springs wrestling machine keeps rolling along.

The Cougars won their fifth straight Northern 4A Regional wrestling team title with 220 points on Saturday at Reno High. It is the eight title out of the last nine Regionals for the Cougars.

Reno made it interesting, finishing second with 202.0 points while Carson third with 157.0.

Spanish Springs coach Joe Imelli appreciated being challenged by the Huskies saying, “It’s always good to be pushed and I love the fact that Reno showed up and pushed us. It’s going to make us better.”

Spanish Springs will send 11 wrestlers to state, plus two possible alternates. Defending state champion Green Valley will send 13 wrestlers to state. Reno will send nine to state.

Spanish Springs has never won state, taking second last year, and is is looking to get over that hump.

Imelli said hosting state should help the Cougars keep a feeling of normality next week. The 1A/2A and 3A state tournament is also at Spanish Springs.

The top three placers out of the Northern Region Championship meet, the top three placers out of the Sunrise Region Championship meet and the top three placers out of the Sunset qualify for state on Feb. 10-11 at Spanish Springs.

Spanish Springs freshman Anthony Sissom got the championship round started for the Cougars, as he won by pin over Eric Lopez from Reno (3:29), for his first Regional title.

Sissom started wrestling when he was six years old and has been at it for nine years.

He said wrestling helps him off the mat, too.

“I’ve been able to learn to work hard and focus on getting better. The sport has helped me learn to work hard at everything,” Sissom said. “It was pretty fun, for my first Regional. I’m just excited I get to go to state with a good seeding.

As humble as he is off the mat, Sissom is a terror on it.

Imelli said Sissom flips a switch.

“What a fun little kid that guy is,” Imelli said, smiling. “He’s a great off kid off the mat, (but) as soon as you get on the mat, you’re focused on one thing.”

He said wrestling has helped Sissom’s social skills.

“He’s enjoying the fact of the other guys around, watching them wrestle. He’s integrating a lot more,” Imelli said. “I told him, “Start us off.’ And he did, you couldn’t ask for a better start off.”

Wooster’s Ian Timmins won his fourth Regional, this time while wearing a brace on his right knee. He will be going for his fourth state title next week.

Reno’s Andrew Berreyesa is back to full health after fighting illness for two weeks as he won at 170 pounds for his fourth Regional title. He will be trying to make up for a timing malfunction at state last year that cost him the title.

From Reed, senior Izzy Casarez won his fourth Regional, beating Spanish Springs Joey McKay by decision at 152 pounds, 14-6. Casarez also won Regional titles at 120 pounds, 126 and 138.

Damonte Ranch senior Cameron Sandoval won his third Regional, this time at 138 pounds. He also won at 126 and 132 pounds. He is gunning for his for his first state title as he finished third their last year.

“I just have to keep wrestling how I’ve been wrestling and I’ll be alright” Sandoval said.

Imelli said he is now a fan of all the North teams, in hopes they will help take out Green Valley and the other Las Vegas schools.

“I’m hoping they cut down and level the playing field,” Imelli said. “Regardless of what happens, the run that these boys have had has just been incredible. I’m really excited to see how they finish up this next week.”

In the 3A team Regionals, Spring Creek won the Northern 3A and Boulder City won the Southern 3A titles.

Battle Mountain won the Northern 2A team title and Tonopah won the Southern 2A.

Northern 4A First-place matches

106 pounds: Anthony Sissom (Spanish Springs) 8-0, Fr. over Eric Lopez (Reno) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 3:29).

113: Brandon Basa (Carson) 6-0, Sr. over Jr Garcia (McQueen) 7-1, So. (Fall 3:53).

120: Jacob Ruiz (Spanish Springs) 6-0, Jr. over Alejandro Casarez (Reed) 5-2, Fr. (Fall 5:51).

126: Ian Timmins (Wooster) 6-0, Sr. over Frankie Giovannetti (Reno) 6-2, . (MD 9-1).

132: David Montes (McQueen) 8-0, Jr. over Tyler Green (McQueen) 6-1, Fr. (Fall 0:00).

138: Cameron Sandoval (Damonte Ranch) 9-0, Sr. over Nathan Mersino (Carson) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

145: Connor Pearson (Reno) 7-1, Sr. over Kai Ward (McQueen) 6-1, So. (SV-1 4-2).

152: Israel Casarez (Reed) 8-0, Sr. over Joseph McKay (Spanish Springs) 7-2, Sr. (MD 14-6).

160: Cole Drescher (Spanish Springs) 9-0, Sr. over Christian Hanly (Wooster) 3-1, Sr. (MD 10-1).

170: Andrew Berreyesa (Reno) 8-0, over Blake Murray (Douglas) 7-1, Jr. (Fall 3:16).

182: Drake McAdow (Damonte Ranch) 6-0, Sr. over Logan Hutcherson (Reno) 5-3, . (Dec 6-2).

195: Joe Miller (McQueen) 8-0, Jr. over Mark (Abel) Carter (Carson) 8-1, Jr. (MD 15-6).

220: Austin Lemons (Reno) 8-1, Sr. over Caleb Fawley (Galena) 6-1, Sr. (Fall 3:38).

285: Sheldon Miller (Carson) 6-0, Sr. over Tyler Barats (Spanish Springs) 6-1, Sr. (Dec 9-6).

Team scores: 1. Spanish Springs 223.0; 2. Reno 202.0; 3. Carson 157.0; 4. McQueen 126.0; 5. Damonte Ranch 118.5; 6. Reed 96.0; 7. Wooster 51.5; 8. Douglas 51.0; 9. Galena 39.0; 10. North Valleys 32.5; 11. Bishop Manogue 22.0; 12. Hug 19.0.

