Spanish Springs the favorite heading into Regional

The intensity kicks up a notch as Regional basketball tournaments begin this week.

It’s win or go home.

The Northern 4A boys are up first, with the top two seeds from each league hosting games Tuesday night.

Spanish Springs rolled through league play, going undefeated at 16-0. The Cougars host Sierra League No. 4 seed Douglas (8-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

After a stunning loss in the quarterfinals last season, the Cougars are determined to keep their season going and win the schools first Northern 4A title.

The Tigers have been on a hot streak lately, with wins over Galena and Carson last week to end the regular season. The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the win over Carson and scored the game-winner in the final seconds.

Galena (13-3) is the top seed from the Sierra League and recovered from that loss at Douglas with a 93-57 win over Damonte Ranch on Friday.

The Grizzlies host McQueen (7-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Reno (12-4) is the second-seed from the High Desert, and, in a rematch of last season’s Northern 4A title game, will host Carson (11-5) on Tuesday. The Senators won the Northern 4A title last season.

Bishop Manogue (12-4) is the second seed from the Sierra League, thanks to Carson’s loss on Saturday, and will host Reed (7-9) at 7 p.m Tuesday.

Semifinals are Thursday at Carson (5:30 and 7 p.m.). The Northern 4A championship game is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Carson.

The state tournament begins Feb. 23 in Las Vegas.

3A

Elko won its sixth straight regular season league title after beating South Tahoe, 53-47, on Saturday.

The Indians (15-1) are the top seed and will play at 8 p.m. Friday in the Northern 3A semifinals at Lowry.

They will face the winner of Spring Creek-Fallon. The Spartans (10-5) and Greenwave (7-0) play at 8 p.m. Thursday in one quarterfinal game. The other pits Fernley (12-4) against Dayton (6-10) at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Vikings (12-3) play the winner of Fernley-Dayton at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The Northern 3A championship is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lowry.

2A

Pershing County has won 12 games in a row and, at 2-2 overall, 14-0 in league, is the top seed for the Northern 2A boys tournament.

Pershing County will play either Incline or battle Mountain at 6:20 p.m. Friday at Lowry.

Pershing County beat No. 2 seed West Wendover, 67-65 on Saturday. West Wendover will face Yerington at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Northern 2A championship is at 11 a.m. Saturday.

1A

Mineral County went undefeated in league play at 14-0 (21-5 overall) and is the top seed from the West.

The Serpents will play Jackpot (7-5) in a quarterfinal game at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Adobe Middle School in Elko.

McDermitt (11-1) is the top seed from the East and will face Sierra Lutheran (7-6) at 8 p.m Thursday.

In the other quarterfinal games, Owyhee will play either Whittell or Virginia City at 3 p.m. Thursday. Eureka (9-3) will play the loser of Monday’s Virginia City-Whittell game.

Semifinals are Friday and the championship game is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The North gets two teams to state in the 3A, 2A and 1A. Just one 4A team qualifies for next weeks state tournament in Las Vegas.