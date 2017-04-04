Sparks downs Truckee; Galena gets past Spanish Springs

The change in scenery did wonders for Elijah Shelton, as did the gaping holes in the outfield.

Shelton went 3-for-3, with two triples as Sparks beat Truckee, 6-4, in a Northern 3A baseball game at Greater Nevada Field on Monday night.

Matt Longland was equally as impressive on the mound, ringing up 10 strikeouts, and five walks, and limiting the Wolverines to two hits. All Truckee’s runs were unearned.

Longland, a senior at Sparks, also hit two doubles and drove in a run.

“It was pretty cool, it was little nerve-wracking, because of the size of the stadium, but it was fun,” Longland said.

Sparks coach Greg Vasko said it was good to bounce back after a tough series against South Tahoe last week in which the Vikings won all three games.

“We made a couple mistakes, but we hit the ball really well,” Vasko said of Monday’s game. “We’ve just got to work on the little stuff, and not making mistakes. Once we get rid of those little things, we’ll be OK.”

In the second game Monday night at GNF, Galena downed Spanish Springs 7-4, as Niko Pezzonella drove in three runs and Austin Wickham drove in two.

Nick Brown got the win, striking out three. Galena senior Mateo Lemus made beautiful diving catch in left field on a short fly ball in the top of the seventh, preventing a certain run.