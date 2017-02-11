Sparks High fundraiser set for March 4

The 16th annual Sparks High School Athletics quarter auction fundraiser is set for March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m.

Cost $15 per person for admission and dinner, $120 for a table of eight.

Auction buy-in is $40 per paddle all-night buy-in (includes bonus items), or 25¢ per item bid with more than 160 items up for bid.

All proceeds benefit Sparks High School athletics. For information, contact Call Rob Kittrell at 775- 91-0335 or email rkittrell@washoeschools.net.

This is an adults only event due to alcohol service.