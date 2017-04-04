'Spoiled' Ketcham baseball falls to North Rockland

WAPPINGERS FALLS – This loss, perhaps, was necessary.

Call it humble pie, or whatever perspective-painting pastry is preferred, but Roy C. Ketcham falling in its season opener certainly was a wake-up call for this baseball team.

“We’ve had a ton of success here in the past but that previous success doesn’t mean we can replicate what they did,” said Indians coach Pat Mealy, whose team reached the Class AA state semifinals last June. “Those teams would laugh at what we are now.”

The harsh words followed a bitter defeat in which Ketcham committed four errors, leading directly to each of North Rockland’s runs as the Raiders handed them a 3-1 defeat at home Monday.

“There are teams that we dominated last year, and they want to destroy us now,” senior Ryan Murphy said. “We have that ‘X’ on our backs and we have to be prepared for that.”

The exact sentiments of North Rockland pitcher Gelse Mercedes, who said his team was “excited” to hand Ketcham a loss.

The Indians looked unbeatable at times en route to capturing a Section 1 championship last season. That, Mealy believes, might have made the group complacent.

“I think we’ve got a lot of spoiled kids who expect us to just show up and be something,” he said bluntly. “It’s on me, too. We’re a very bad baseball team.”

OK, that might be a little hyperbole. Ketcham is no worse than an 0-1 squad right now. But its performance gave cause for concern.

The Indians, protecting a one-run lead, sandwiched two errors around an infield single in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and none out, Felix Urena lined a two-run single to center that gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Murphy struck out the next three batters to avoid further damage, but the rough inning ran the righthander’s pitch count up and he was relieved by Riley Wilson in the seventh.

“We started up playing well (defensively) and made some nice plays, then it fell apart late in the game,” Murphy said, alluding to a couple highlight-worthy defensive plays, including shortstop Nick Nevins ranging far to his left to steal a would-be single in the fourth.

The blunders spoiled what had been a stellar performance by Murphy. He allowed two unearned runs, five hits (two infield singles) and struck out 10. Mealy called him “a champ.” Murphy located his fastball well and successfully changed speeds with a slow curve and darting slider.

North Rockland added another unearned run in the seventh, when Alex Nicolosi led off with a single and came around to score on an errant throw with two outs.

“Half the game is about making the routine plays,” said Brandon Chavarria, who doubled in the first inning. “We have to get more focused and fix the stuff we’re messing up.”

The Indians got on the board in the fourth when David Henry, who reached on a two-base error, came home on Vincent Polini’s RBI groundout.

“It’s only the first game,” Murphy said. “I’m confident we can get that turned around. The talent is here.”

And now, an additional source of motivation.

