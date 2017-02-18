Sports Awards Fall Finalists: Who has a ticket

Big-time athletes earn great reputations.

The Statesman Journal will honor those athletes. In addition to these finalists, all Athletes of the Week have earned a ticket to the 2017 Sports Awards.

These are the Player of the Year finalists for Fall Sports for the Statesman Journal Sports Awards.

The winners will be presented at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

West Salem senior Ahmed Muhumed, Jefferson junior Hassan Ibrahim and Jefferson freshman Ahmed Ibrahim are the finalists for the boys cross country athlete of the year.

This season Muhumed won his third consecutive Greater Valley Conference district championship and followed that up by winning his second consecutive OSAA Class 6A state championship.

Hassan Ibrahim, a junior, continued his exciting career by winning the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 championship for the second year in a row then went on to place second at the state meet for the second straight year.

His younger brother, Ahmed Ibrahim, made a sterling debut by placing third in the district meet with a personal record then went on to place third at the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet.

Kennedy junior Kaylin Cantu, Sprague sophomore Ginger Murnieks and Sprague junior Kaylee Mitchell are the finalists for the girls cross country athlete of the year.

In Mitchell’s first season at Sprague and second ever running cross country, she placed second in the GVC district meet and went on to place 12th at the Class 6A state meet.

Cantu won her third consecutive district cross country championship and went on to place third at the 3A/2A/1A state cross country meet.

Murnieks focused on cross country for the first time this fall and won the GVC district championship then went on to place 14th at the 6A state meet despite breaking her foot.

The finalists for boys soccer player of the year are Woodburn senior Reggie Reyes, South Salem senior Sebastian Ruelas and West Salem senior Stuart Aeschliman.

Ruelas scored 16 goals and had five assists this season and concluded his high school career as South Salem’s all-time scoring leader with 41 goals and 93 points and was named first-team 6A all-state.

Aeschliman, an All-American selection, scored 18 goals, contributed six assists and was named first-team all-league for the fourth time and 6A first-team all-state.

Reyes was the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year and was first-team 5A all-state after scoring 12 goals.

Blanchet junior Emily Collier, Sprague senior Sarah Teubner and Silverton freshman Paige Alexander are the finalists for the girls soccer player of the year.

Alexander made a sterling debut by scoring 33 goals and having 10 assists and was the co-5A state player of the year.

Teubner was the Greater Valley Conference player of the year and was first-team 6A all-state after scoring nine goals and recording 11 assists.

Collier was the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 player of the year and was first-team 3A/2A/1A all-state by scoring 14 goals and having 18 assists.

The volleyball player of the year finalists are Sydney Hunter, a senior from McNary, Selbie Christensen, a junior from South Salem, and Paige Whipple, a senior from West Salem.

Christensen, a 6-3 outside hitter, had 369 kills and 217 digs and was named first-team all-Greater Valley Conference.

Hunter, a 6-1 outside hitter, had 347 kills and 124 digs and was honorable mention 6A all-state.

Whipple, a 6-2 outside hitter, had 517 kills and 268 digs and was 6A first-team all-state and was the GVC player of the year.

Kennedy senior Bishop Mitchell, Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu and Dallas senior Tanner Earhart are the finalists for football player of the year.

Tuipulotu was the 5A defensive player of the year after making 62 tackles with 14 for loss including six sacks.

Earhart was the 5A offensive player of the year after rushing for 2,068 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Mitchell was the 2A co-offensive player of the year after rushing for 2,217 yards and 28 touchdowns.

