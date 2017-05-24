Sports Illustrated cover boy Hunter Greene's HS career ends with second round playoff loss

The boy who would be Babe Ruth will have to wait for a shot at glory. His high school career is officially over, far before most anticipated it would be.

Hunter Greene, a pitcher and infielder widely considered the nation’s best high school baseball player and expected to be one of the top 5 selections in the forthcoming MLB Entry Draft, saw his high school career end with a 5-4 loss to Redlands East Valley in the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section baseball playoffs.

Come out & support the 2017 Mission League Champions for our last home league game today at 3:30pm. We're thankful 2 all our fan support! pic.twitter.com/r6sdmR0TCV — Hunter Greene (@HunterGreene17) May 10, 2017

As reported by the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, there were numerous reasons for Notre Dame’s loss, though self-inflicted errors were clearly the dominant contributing factor. Per Sonheimer, the Knights made a number of errors, none more costly than a series of missed pop flies in the first inning due to sun glare that allowed East Valley to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

While Notre Dame eventually fought back to knot up the game in the top of the seventh, yet another error — on a throw attempting to catch a stealing runner — led to the final scoreline and a walk-off win for East Valley.

Greene’s stat line was notably meek for his final high school performance. The potential top overall draft pick finished 0-for-4 at the plate.

While Greene is being scouted as both a pitching and batting prospect, he did not pitch throughout the final weeks of the 2017 season, allegedly in an attempt to safeguard his arm.

Now he’ll have nothing but rest as Notre Dame watches the rest of the CIF playoffs from the sidelines, the aftermath of a bad set of breaks in California’s cutthroat single elimination playoffs.