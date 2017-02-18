Sprague junior leaps seven spots to No. 2 in state swimming prelims

Sprague junior Colby Evenson jumped up seven spots to No. 2 in the 500 freestyle with his performance Friday in the preliminary round of the OSAA Class 6A state swimming meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

The top six in each event advance to the A Final of the Class 6A state meet, which take place Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Evenson swam the prelims in 4:48.77, improving on his seed time of 4:52.66, and he also earned the No. 4 seed in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.58.

Sprague’s 200 free relay team of Ian Shultz, John Salgado, Parker Greene and Evenson earned the No. 4 seed for the finals with a time of 1:30.75. Shultz also was No. 4 in the 100 breaststroke (58.72).

West Salem senior Micah Masei earned the No. 2 seed for the finals of the 50 free with a time of 21.07and is the No. 2 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.50.

South Salem’s relay team of Daisuke Fitial, Paul Lomax, Christian Richey and Tyler Cook was second in the 200 medley relay preliminaries with a time of 1:38.73.

The same group of swimmers earned the No. 4 seed in the 400 free relay in 3:18.90.

Fitial earned the No. 2 seed in the 100 backstroke (52.78) and the No. 5 seed in the 200 IM (1:59.01); Cook is No. 2 in the 100 freestyle (48.01) and No. 6 in the 50 free (21.79); and Lomax is No. 6 in the 100 butterfly (52.51).

In the girls, West Salem senior Hannah Bodkin is the No. 3 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.85.

Sprague freshman Alexis Smith is the No. 5 seed for the 100 freestyle finals (54.50).

In the 5A meet, Dallas senior Jolie-Rae Ford placed fifth in the preliminaries of the 100 free in 56.10 to advance to Saturday’s finals, which start at 8:15 a.m.

Silverton’s relay team of Jason Orr, Ross Mackinnon, Jaiden Davis and Blake Doerfler was sixth in the preliminaries of the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.10 and advanced to Saturday’s finals.

In the 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet, Salem Academy’s team of Davis McHugh, Joel Westby, Elijah Leutwyler and Matthew Nettland earned a spot in the 200 medley relay final with a time of 1:51.87.

Also for Saturday’s finals, which start at 6:45 p.m., Salem Academy sophomore Caleb Warde earned the No. 3 spot in the finals of the 200 free with a prelim time of 1:49.68 and the No. 4 spot in the 100 free (50.36).

Salem Academy junior Wilson McLean is the No. 5 spot for the finals of the 50 free at 22.76.

