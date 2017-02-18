Springfield swimmers qualify for state championship races

Molly Moore seems primed and ready to repeat as the state champion.

She will go after the title in one breath.

Moore, a junior at Summit Prep in Springfield, is the reigning girls swimming state champion in the 50-yard freestyle race. She likely won’t surface for air when she defends her title Saturday at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Moore posted herself to win a second consecutive state championship by blazing her way through the preliminary heats in a time of 23.22, good enough to earn the No. 1 overall seed in Saturday’s final dash for the gold.

Kickapoo senior Krystal Caylor, signed to compete for NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis, is officially a two-time all-state honoree as a senior thanks to her No. 1 preliminary finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a preliminary time in the 100-yard backstroke just 0:01.8 seconds over the overall top pace headed into Saturday’s championship final race.

Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships

At St. Peters Rec-Plex, St. Peters

State championship qualifiers

200-yard medley relay

1. Rock Bridge 1:43.99

8. Kickapoo 1:51.31 (Allison Pool, Krystal Caylor, Kayla Herron, Mariah Alberty)

200-yard freestyle

1. Franceska Petrosino, Lafayette (Wildwood) 1:52.00

200-yard individual medley

1. Krystal Caylor (Kickapoo) 2:04.41

50-yard freestyle

1. Molly Moore (Summit Prep) 23.22

100-yard butterfly

1. Karisa Franz (Cor Jesu Academy) 54.89

100-yard freestyle

1. Anna Miller (St. Joseph’s) 51.26

2. Molly Moore (Summit Prep) 51.49

500-yard freestyle

1. Paige Mitchell (Ladue Horton Watkins) 4:58.56

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Marquette 1:37.85 (Alyssa Lemon, Lexi Basler, Amanda Yu, Katiana Porporis)

7. Summit Prep 1:39.65 (Claire McCune, Eden Chiu-Pinheiro, Katie McCune, Molly Moore)

100-yard backstroke

1. Madison Brown (Parkway Central) 55.97

4. Krystal Caylor (Kickapoo) 57.05

100-yard breaststroke

1. Nichole Williams (Rock Bridge) 1:03.31

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Lafayette (Wildwood) 3:31.67 (Franceska Petrosino, Cate Behl, Delaney Thomas, Claire Vanbiljon)

7. Summit Prep 3:38.57 (Claire McCune, Eden Chiu-Pinheiro, Katie McCune, Molly Moore)