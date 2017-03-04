Springville tops Turkey Valley for second straight Class 1A state title

When the whistle sounded to end the Class 1A girls’ basketball state championship game on Friday night, the Springville players knew exactly where to go. After receiving their medals and state championship trophy, they filed quickly toward the winner’s circle on the west side of the floor.

Repeat champions tend to know what to do, after all.

No. 1 Springville beat No. 2 Turkey Valley, 45-36, to win the Class 1A state title Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. It was the second straight state championship for the Orioles, the first team to do so since Rock Valley won back-to-back titles in 2002-03.

“There’s just a deep feeling of satisfaction,” Springville coach Nate Sanderson said. “Since the end of last year, the goal was always to get back and have a chance to play on Friday night again. We found our confidence at the right time, and it’s really satisfying that all that hard work paid off.”

Friday night’s contest was a rematch of last year’s Class 1A title game, when Springville beat Turkey Valley 48-47. It was also the fourth meeting between the two teams in the past two seasons. That, the players said, was why the game took time to develop.

Springville (25-2) led just 6-3 after the first quarter and 17-11 at half. The Orioles didn’t truly hit their offensive stride until the second half, when an early third-quarter run put them up by as many as 11.

But Turkey Valley (23-3) struck back with a 19-point fourth quarter, and came as close as 35-31 with less than two minutes to play. The Trojans, though, never came any closer, as Springville outscored them 10-5 the rest of the way.

“They have a solid defense,” Turkey Valley coach Carletta Nymeyer said. “There’s no doubt about it. I didn’t see anything different from what I expected. We just didn’t execute the way we wanted to.”

Mikayla Nachazel and Rylee Menster both scored 15 to lead Springville. Nachazel added 14 rebounds for a double-double, and was named captain of the 1A All-Tournament Team. Menster also earned all-tournament honors.

After the Orioles had their pictures taken in the winner’s circle, they raced back toward the locker room, all smiles and screams of joy. When they convened to discuss their victory, they said the feeling of winning a state championship never gets old.

“We’ve wanted to come back ever since we won the first one,” Nachazel said. “Dream come true.”

————————————————————————–

Turkey Valley (36) — Gebel 1, S Reicks 13, Winter 4, Nymeyer 13, Kuennen 5. Also played — Busta, Huinker, K Reicks, Schuchhardt, Ott. Totals: 13-41, 5-12.

Springville (45) — Kane 4, Menster 15, Wagaman, 4, Jaeger 5, Nachazel 15, Johnson 2. Also played — Nulle, Gloeckner. Totals: 14-33, 17-25.

3-pointers — Turkey Valley 5 (Nymeyer 3, S Reicks 2), Springville 0. Fouls — Turkey Valley 20, Springville 14. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Class 1A All-Tournament Team

Rylee Menster, Springville

Marissa Schroeder, Marquette Catholic

Sophia Peppers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Addison Hirschman, Kingsley-Pierson

Shelby Reicks, Turkey Valley

Mikayla Nachazel, Springville (Captain)

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.