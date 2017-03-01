Sprinters lead way into spring track and field season

When the outdoor track and field season begins locally this week, it will be the sprinters who will be in the spotlight.

In fact, Caddo and Bossier parishes have two of the top boys and girls sprinters in the state in Haughton’s Josh Lister and Byrd’s Kyah Loyd. Both claimed state indoor titles in sprints last month in Baton Rouge.

Lister and Loyd are just two of the athletes to watch this spring.

Here are 10 local athletes to keep an eye on this season:

Kavarea Applewhite, Huntington

An All-City selection a year ago, Applewhite is the defending Class 4A outdoors champion in the 400 meters at 49.09.

He finished 12th in the event at the state indoor meet.

Cole Billiot, Parkway

Billiot announced himself as a contender in the distance races with a second-place finish at the state indoor meet.

Billiot ran a time of 9:51.57 in the 3,200 meters and trailed only Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton (9:46.37).

Taylor Davis, Benton

Davis was one of the area’s top high jumpers last season. A year ago, she earned All-City honors after finishing fifth in the state with a 5-0 high jump.

She finished second at the state indoor meet at 5-4.

Kennedy Gerard, Captain Shreve

Gerard was an All-City selection last year as a hurdler. She ran a 48.97 time at the regional meet last season.

Gerard is more than just a hurdler. She finished seventh in the long jump at the state indoor meet.

Marvecia Grundy, North Caddo

Grundy won the girls Division II shot put at the state indoor track meet with a throw of 35 feet, 6 3/4 inches. Her teammate, Kiara Douglas, finished fifth in the same event. Grundy figures to be among the area’s best in her event.

Kayla Harrison, Byrd

Harrison will team with Loyd to lead the Byrd girls team this spring.

Harrison ran the 400 meters at the state indoor track meet and finished fourth.

Josh Lister, Haughton

Lister was an All-City selection last year as a junior. He won the 100 meters at the regional meet last year with a time of 10.51.

At the state indoor meet, he won the 60 meters in 6.84 seconds.

Kyah Loyd, Byrd

Loyd, a Tulane signee, was the MVP on the All-City girls track and field team last season after winning the state 110 meters (14.16) and finishing second in the 100 (11.92) and 200 (24.28).

Loyd won the 60-meter hurdles and the 60-meter dash at the state indoor meet.

Seth Papineau, Airline

Papineau was an All-City selection in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs last season. He finished seventh in the state in the 1,600 (4:32.93) and sixth in the 3,200 (9:55.37)

At the state indoor meet, he was seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 10:04.42.

Adrianna Wilder, Parkway

Wilder comes into the spring season as one of the top distance runners in the area.

She won the 3,200-meter run at the state indoor meet in 11:41.06.

Others to watch: North DeSoto’s Chase Walker, Huntington’s War’Vreunta Moore and Airline’s Jasmine Roberson.