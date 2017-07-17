Spruce Creek wins Florida High School 7 on 7 state title

Spruce Creek is the 2017 @FHS7v7A champion. @SCHawksFootball beat South Broward 21-19 in the final. pic.twitter.com/AzpOfmoQjx — Will Brown (@wwbrown19) July 15, 2017

Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Fla.) is the champion of the Florida High School 7-on-7 state championship.

Spruce Creek beat South Broward 21-19 in a thrilling title game at St. Augustine. South Broward caught a two-point conversion that could have tied the game in the waning seconds but the ball did not cross the goal line.

“We started off kind of slow and persevered,” Spruce Creek assistant coach Marc Campbell told the St. Augustine Record. “It was a complete team effort. Everyone came up big.”

St. Augustine is coming off a 7-4 record last season.

The field featured seven schools that qualified through regional events.