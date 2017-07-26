St. Agnes Academy (Memphis) golfer Rachel Heck wins ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year in fan vote

Rachel Heck, a freshman at St. Agnes Academy in Memphis, won the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year Wednesday in a fan vote.

A Stanford commit, Heck was named the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year.

Heck recently competed in the U.S. Women’s Open, finishing in a tie for 33rd, which was good for third-best among amateurs.

Earlier this summer, Heck won the Rolex Girls Junior Championship by one stroke in Asheville, N.C.

She won the Tennessee Division II-AA state tournament in May by a staggering 15 strokes, setting records along the way.

“Rachel’s game is very impressive. Her focus on the course seems natural,” St. Agnes coach Cynthia Giannini said. “One of her strengths is she has fun while playing. Being calm and collected on the course allows her to concentrate and stay focused on one shot at a time.”

Heck’s closest competitor in the vote was McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) lacrosse star Maddie Jenner, who finished with nearly 40 percent of the votes. The two combined for more than 85 percent of the 86,000 votes cast.