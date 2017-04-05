St. Anthony (N.J.) set to close, ending Bob Hurley's legendary dynasty

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – In the end, there was nothing more to do.

No buzzer-beating bucket or Hail Mary pass could save St. Anthony High School, and without them, the famed Jersey City school learned Wednesday it will close its doors for good at the conclusion of the school year.

“Is it really sad? It’s brutal,” legendary basketball coach and school president Bob Hurley said in a news conference announcing the decision. “I want people to remember the way it really was, the place, and the effect it had on kids.”

With that comes the end of one of the most dominant, successful boys basketball programs in history, the Hurley-led team that won 28 state championships in his 50 years at the helm.

Hurley, one of the most revered high school coaches in the country and one already enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, did all he could to keep the doors open, and realistically, without him, this fate would have likely befallen the school years ago.

But it wasn’t until the Wednesday afternoon meeting with Archdiocese of Newark officials, one he attended in his newest role as the school’s president, that the ax officially fell.

“Our seats weren’t even warm and we were gone,” Hurley said of the meeting in Newark.

Between ongoing budget shortfalls and declining enrollment numbers, Hurley and countless donors staved off for decades with tireless fundraising efforts and scholarship programs, the archdiocese determined it no longer made sense to keep the school open.

Even while Hurley, his family, including his wife Chris, sons Bobby and Danny and daughter Melissa, school officials and other supporters continued their tireless efforts to find financial help, there has been a distinct air of finality enveloping these past few weeks, as it became more apparent there were no more miracles to be found.

“Where we are is understandable to me, because I’ve been around the numbers for the last three years as president,” Hurley said in a recent interview with The Record. “It’s a deficit, on a yearly basis, of a million and a half each year. We’ve tried all different things.This is where we are. There’s no more ideas. No more things to come up with.”

Below is the reaction from prominent St. Anthony alums, New Jersey college coaches and other notable hardwood voices, as told to Gannett New Jersey’s Jerry Carino.

Jerry Walker, former St. Anthony and Seton Hall University great and current community organizer in Jersey City.

“I’m so upset. I’m at the press conference and I had to come downstairs to stop crying. It’s a really sad day. The other kids in Jersey City won’t receive the same opportunity that I received in going to St. Anthony and becoming a productive citizen. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what St. Anthony represented.”

“St. Anthony is such a staple of our city, really put it on the map. In 1989, when we were No. 1 in the country I remember coming back (after a road game) and (a sign at city limits) said, ‘Welcome to Jersey City, home of the Friars.’ That was such a significant thing to me. There’s a hole in our community now.”

“I’m particularly concerned about Coach Hurley. He’s 70 years old and his passion for St. Anthony is so strong. What’s he going to be doing? I told him, Coach, come and build up my (rec league) programs. Let’s create another school, a charter school.”

Phil Colicchio, Linden High School coach:

“It’s just a sad day, not only for New Jersey basketball but also for United States basketball and for all those who have been educated at St. Anthony, not just the basketball kids. The mission of the school, they’ve done it until the day the school closes.”

“We all knew one day Coach was going to retire, but it would have been nice to see him go out on his own terms and not have this hanging over him all season. He’s meant so much to me when I was a player (at Elizabeth H.S.) and a young coach. We lost a close game to him (in 2000) and I was upset, and he said to me, ‘You’re going to win Group IV.’ That meant something ,coming from him. And we did. That was the first year we won Group IV.”

“I’ve always said, Bob Hurley didn’t care if you were John Calipari or the third-grade girls coach in Linden; if you wanted to talk basketball, he was going to talk basketball with you.”

“He made guys like me and Kevin Boyle work hard to become better coaches. He outworked everybody.”

Darren Savino, former St. Anthony player and current assistant coach at Cincinnati:

“It’s a sad day not just for the kids who went there, who are so prideful about the place. It’s more sad for the potential of other kids who won’t get the chance to go there and experience what I experienced, learn the lifelong lessons I learned. That’s the saddest thing for me.”

“It was another home for inner-city kids, another extended family in a lot of ways. And not just from a sports perspective, but the people at the school who worked there, who cared about the kids and education. They could have gone somewhere else and made a lot more money. The mission of the school and the mission of the people there, their hearts were in the right place. And that’s sad that it won’t continue.”

Brian Kennedy, NJIT head coach

“While today is an incredibly sad day for New Jersey basketball, let’s instead focus on the monumental impact St. Anthony had on thousands of students and athletes over the years. What Coach Hurley and St. Anthony accomplished is truly remarkable and may never be duplicated again, so reflect and celebrate.”

Steve Timko, NJSIAA executive director

“It’s such a storied program. He’s such an outstanding coach and a legend. I have the highest respect for him as a person and an individual. I’m sorry to see St. Anthony having gone through what they did and the final verdict.”

“I think Bob did everything in his power both on the court and off the court to keep St. Anthony open. It’s unfortunate that a decision has to be made, but I think he realized some of the obstacles that were in his place also.’’

“It’s a pleasure to be in his company. Every time, I’ve talked to him it was basically small talk. But, he’s always been kind, very cordial, very professional and I have the highest respect for him. To see somebody who’s had the success he’s had, and then wonder what’s next. You wonder what’s going through Bob Hurley’s mind right now. “