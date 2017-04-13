St. Anthony's (N.Y.) jumps to No. 10 of Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The USA Today High School Sports Super 25 remains steady near the top in this week’s edition, with the Hill Academy (Ont.) holding its spot at No. 1 and most of the program’s in the top ten staying put.

But thanks to results across different lacrosse hotbeds, the No. 10 spot and beyond in the Super 25 has a new order. Long Island Catholic school powerhouse St. Anthony’s jumps up to No. 10 after scoring a big win over storied MIAA program Boys’ Latin on a trip to Maryland.

Another win by a Long Island power – Cold Spring Harbor’s win over New Canaan (Conn.) – also helps create movement in the rankings.

As a result of this week’s changes, two new faces enter the rankings: St. Sebastian’s School (Mass.) enters at No. 24 with a strong record, while The Woodlands (Texas) takes the No. 25 spot with its undefeated record.

Look for an assortment of important Super 25 results in the coming week, including a Tri-State battle between No. 14 Darien (Conn.) and No. 23 Manhasset.

Further out, the beginning of the MIAA A Conference schedule in Maryland will have a major impact on the rankings. Some of those games taking place in the coming week, including a clash between No. 9 Severn School and No. 13 Boys’ Latin.

Super 25 Boys Lacrosse Rankings: Week 6

1. The Hill Academy (Vaughan, Ont.) (11-0)

Previous: 1. Undefeated dating back to March of 2015, the Hill Academy remains on a break before traveling to the Midwest to meet Shaker Heights (Ohio) and No. 4 Culver Academy (Ind.) at a neutral site on consecutive days on April 22 and 23. The Hill defense has allowed 10

2. Landon School (Bethesda, Md.) (9-0)

Previous: 2. The Bears earned two more wins this past week, including a quality 16-11 victory over league opponent St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.). Landon defeated St. John’s out of D.C. on April 10 to improve to 9-0. A Super 25 matchup awaits on April 13, a road game at No. 16 Bullis (Md.). Draw man Justin Shockey (Navy) is winning face-offs at a high percentage for the Bears.

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-1)

Previous: 3. After a break, the Ascenders got back on the field April 11 with a 14-6 win over Christian Brothers (N.J.). IMG has another gap between games before taking on the McCallie School (Tenn.) on April 21 and then Centennial (Ga.) the following day. Tehoka Nanticoke (Albany), Chase Scanlan (Loyola) and Cam Badour (Duke) have helped make IMG an offensive juggernaut this year.

4. Culver Academy (Culver, Ind.) (8-1)

Previous: 4. Culver dominated Detroit-area powerhouse Brother Rice 18-2 on April 8 four the team’s fourth consecutive win after losing to Haverford in double overtime. The Eagles face a skilled and explosive Everest Academy (Ont.) team on April 14. Jackson Reid (Ohio State) and Alex Simmons (Denver) are leading the way for Culver on the offensive end of the field so far this season.

5. McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) (8-1)

Previous: 5. McDonogh picked up a 13-8 win over New Canaan (Conn.) on April 10 and then earned a 14-5 victory over Gonzaga (D.C.) on April 10. The Eagles prepare for the rigorous MIAA A Conference schedule, which kicks off on April 18 at home against Mount St. Joseph. The Eagles defense, led by BJ Farrare (Loyola) and Brandon Shure (Johns Hopkins) has allowed more than 10 goals only once this season.

6. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (4-1)

Previous: 6. The Bruins rolled to an 18-3 victory over Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) on April 8 and then came from behind and pulled away from the Taft School for a 14-9 win on April 12. Brunswick takes on New Canaan (Conn.) on the road April 15.

7. Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) (4-1)

Previous: 7. The Flyers earned a hard-fought 7-5 win over No. 19 Ward Melville (N.Y.) on the road April 8 in a huge Long Island clash. Chaminade then downed Fairfield Prep (Conn.) 17-7 on April 12. The Flyers host St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) on April 20.

8. Deerfield Academy (Deerfield, Mass.) (3-1)

Previous: 8. Deerfield defeated a talented Westminster School (Conn.) squad 11-4 on April 8 and then outlasted the Naval Academy Prep (Md.) team 14-8 on April 12. The Big Green hosts Choate (Conn.) on April 15.

9. Severn School (Severna Park, Md.) (9-1)

Previous: 9. The Admirals picked up two wins last week: a 15-8 victory over Saints Peter & Paul (Md.) and an 18-2 victory over Annapolis (Md.). Severn faces nearby public school rival and currently undefeated Severna Park on April 13 before diving into the MIAA A Conference schedule on April 18 against No. 13 Boys’ Latin.

10. St. Anthony’s (South Huntington, N.Y.) (5-1)

Previous: 16. The Friars defeated Fairfield Prep (Conn.) 14-11 on April 10 and then scored a major victory on a trip to Baltimore, taking down No. 13 Boys’ Latin 12-9. Freshman attackman Brennan O’Neill (Penn State) scored four goals in the win. St. Anthony’s is at Iona Prep (N.Y.) on April 20.

11. St. Paul’s School (Brooklandville, Md.) (9-1)

Previous: 10. St. Paul’s survived with an 8-6 win over Bronxville (N.Y.) on April 8 and then cruised to a 19-5 win over Bel Air (Md.) on April 10. The Crusaders begin conference play on April 18 when they host Loyola Blakefield (Md.).

12. Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) (6-2)

Previous: 11. The Fords are red hot, having earned four gritty wins over Philadelphia area foes in the previous week. Haverford took down No. 20 Malvern Prep 15-11 on April 7 and then defeated Strath Haven, Southern Lehigh and Episcopal Academy in a four-day span. TJ Malone has been on a tear for the Fords. Haverford hosts the Salisbury School (Conn.) on April 15.

13. Boys’ Latin School of Maryland (Baltimore, Md.) (6-3)

Previous: 12. The Lakers earned a 12-7 win over Calverton (Md.) on the road April 6, but then fell 12-9 to No. 10 St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) The Lakers begin MIAA A Conference play on April 18 against No. 9 Severn at home.

14. Darien, Conn. (2-0)

Previous: 15. The Blue Wave has been dominant in the early going this season. Darien recently rolled to a 17-9 win over a strong Niskayuna (N.Y.) team and then earned a 23-5 win on the road at Fairfield-Ludlowe (Conn.). The Blue Wave faces No. 23 Manhasset (N.Y.) on April 15 in a Super 25 Tri-State region matchup.

15. Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) (6-0)

Previous: 13. The Winged Beavers added two New England victories to their resume this past week with wins over Northfield Mt. Hermon (Mass.) and Berkshire School (Mass.). Avon hosts Tabor Academy (Mass.).

16. Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) (11-1)

Previous: 14. The Bulldogs continue to rumble through their schedule, picking up two more wins this past week, including a tough 5-4 win over Loyola Blakefield (Md.). Bullis defeated Lake Braddock (Va.) 18-6. A huge Capital Region showdown will takes place April 13 when the Bulldogs travel to nearby rival and No. 2 Landon (Md.).

17. Victor Senior, N.Y. (4-0)

Previous: 17. The Blue Devils rolled to a 15-5 win over Penfield (N.Y.) on April 6 and then cruised to a 15-6 win on the road against Hilton on April 10. Victor hosts Brighton (N.Y.) on April 13.

18. La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) (5-1)

Previous: 18. The Explorers shut out Bonner-Prendergast (Pa.) 18-0 on April 7 and then earned an impressive 12-5 victory over Conestoga (Pa.) on April 11, delivering the Pioneers’ their first loss of the year. La Salle is at Radnor on April 13.

19. Ward Melville (East Setauket, N.Y.) (5-1)

Previous: 22. Ward Melville battled with No. 7 Chaminade in a heavyweight Long Island matchup, but fell 7-5. The Patriots responded with a 9-5 win over West Islip (N.Y.) Perry Cassidy has made 22 in the previous two games. Ward Melville hosts Massachusetts powerhouse Lincoln-Sudbury on April 15.

20. Malvern Preparatory School (Malvern, Pa.) (8-2)

Previous: 19. The Friars fell to Inter-Ac rival and No. 13 Haverford (Pa.) 15-11 on April 7, but they responded by rattling off three straight wins over Gilman (Md.), St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) and Germantown Academy (Pa.). The Friars hit the road to face Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.) on April 18.

21. Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) (4-0)

Previous: 23. Delbarton earned an impressive 12-2 win over a tough Westfield (N.J.) team on April 8. Five different players scored at least twice for the Green Wave. Delbarton travels to Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) on April 13.

22. Cold Spring Harbor (Huntington, N.Y.) (7-0)

Previous: 24. The Seahawks earned three wins in the past week, including a 12-9 win over a talented New Canaan (Conn.) squad. Ian Laviano (Virginia) and Matt Licciardi (Cornell) each contributed five points in the win over the Rams. Cold Spring Harbor hosts Huntington (N.Y.) on April 15.

23. Manhasset, N.Y. (4-1)

Previous: 25. The Indians took care of business against Mepham (N.Y.) on April 7, earning an 11-2 win. Manhasset will face a huge test on April 15 when it hosts No. 14 Darien (Conn.).

24. St. Sebastian’s School (Needham, Mass.) (6-1)

Previous: Unranked. The Arrows’ resume includes only an opening-season loss to No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) to go with a series of quality – some hard-fought – wins over New England private school competition. St. Sebastian’s hosts Groton School (Mass.) on April 15.

25. The Woodlands (Texas) (19-0)

Previous: Unranked. The Houston-area program enters the Super 25 after its resume continues to flesh out as arguably the best west of the Mississippi River. The Highlanders own wins over Lone Star State powerhouse Highland Park and La Costa Canyon, the top team in Southern California. The Woodlands faces Kingwood (Texas) on April 21.

Dropped Out: Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md. (1-4); New Canaan High School, New Canaan, Conn. (1-2)