St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) named Super 25 boys fall soccer champion

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) sits atop the final USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Gray Bees finished a 19-0-0 season with a 4-0 win against Blair Academy in the state final.

Whitefish Bay (Wis.) came in at No. 2 after finishing its season unbeaten and winning the state title.

State champs McQuiad Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.), Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.), and Beavercreek (Ohio) round out the final top five.