St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) stays No. 1, four newcomers enter Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

This is the fifth consecutive week St. Benedict’s has been atop the rankings.

Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) is up to No. 2, while E.O. Smith (Storrs, Ct.) has moved up to No. 5.

There are four newcomers to the rankings coming in at Nos. 21-24, led by Naperville (Ill.) North, then Air Academy (Colorado Springs), Winfield (W. Va.), and Bangor (Maine).