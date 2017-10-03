St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) stays No. 1, seven newcomers crash Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remained unbeaten and kept its spot atop the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

Salesianum (Wilmington, Del.) moved up two spots to No. 2. Meanwhile, Smith (Storrs, Ct.) jumped nine spots to No. 6, and Fort Collins (Colo.) went from No. 25 to No. 8.

The rankings welcomed seven newcomers, led by Nos. 14 and 15 Libertyville (Ill.) and Coffman (Dublin, Ohio).