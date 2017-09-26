St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) takes over No. 1 spot in Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) is the new No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

Unbeaten in eight games, St. Bendict’s takes over the top spot from Olentangy Liberty (Ohio), who fell to No. 2.

The remainder of the top five is unchanged, with Bradley-Bourbonnais No. 3, followed by Salesianum School (Del.) and Denver East.

The rankings welcome eight newcomers, led by No. 11 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore).