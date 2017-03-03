Basketball St. Elizabeth 49, Archmere 42 By USA TODAY Sports March 2, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Alanna Speaks, left, and Alexis Bromwell celebrate after their second round playoff win. St. Elizabeth defeats Archmere 49-42 in the second round of the DIAA state girls basketball tournament at St. Elizabeth Thursday. St. Elizabeth senior Dymond Collins shoots in the first quarter of the Vikings' second round matchup against Archmere. St. Elizabeth defeats Archmere 49-42 in the second round of the DIAA state girls basketball tournament at St. Elizabeth Thursday. Archmere's Danaziah Brown floats a shot over St. Elizabeth junior Alexis Lee. Archmere's Maggie Malloy grabs the ball away from St. Elizabeth's Juliann McCarron in the fourth quarter. St. Elizabeth senior Alanna Speaks shoots in the second quarter. Archmere freshman Madison Stewart drives on St. Elizabeth's Alanna Speaks in the second quarter. St. Elizabeth freshman Sha'Nia Davis drives against Archmere's Danaziah Brown in the fourth quarter. St. Elizabeth defeats Archmere 49-42 in the second round of the DIAA state girls basketball tournament at St. Elizabeth Thursday. St. Elizabeth freshman Sha'Nia Davis shoots over Archmere junior Amanda Denning. Archmere junior Amanda Denning goes up for a shot in the fourth quarter. St. Elizabeth junior Alexis Lee gathers herself before going up for a shot in the second quarter. St. Elizabeth freshman Juliann McCarron tries to save the ball while falling out of bounds in the their quarter. St. Elizabeth defeats Archmere 49-42 in the second round of the DIAA state girls basketball tournament at St. Elizabeth Thursday. basketball, Delaware, Archmere Academy (Claymont DE), Basketball, St. Elizabeth High School (Wilmington DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News DIAA basketball tournament schedules News Delaware high school sports rankings News Delaware high school sports rankings